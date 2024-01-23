Submit Release
Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings of $26.1 Million

OLNEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, reported net income of $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the third quarter of 2023 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the current quarter's net income compared to the linked quarter was a product of a lower provision for credit losses coupled with lower non-interest expense, partially offset by lower net interest income and non-interest income.

Current quarter's core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Core earnings exclude the after-tax impact of amortization of intangibles, investment securities gains or losses and other non-recurring or extraordinary items. The current quarter’s core earnings were positively affected by a lower provision for credit losses, which was offset by lower revenues and an increase in non-interest expense, after excluding the pension settlement expense from the prior quarter.

“Over the past year, we successfully grew core funding, improved liquidity and expanded our client base," said Daniel J. Schrider, Chairman, President and CEO of Sandy Spring Bank. "We also launched improved digital banking and online account opening platforms that give our clients more control in how they bank with us."

“While it was a challenging year given the rate environment and economic uncertainty, we are focused on building on this positive momentum in 2024 and continuing to stay close to our clients,” Schrider added.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Total assets at December 31, 2023 decreased by 1% to $14.0 billion compared to $14.1 billion at September 30, 2023.

  • Total loans increased by $66.7 million or 1% to $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2023. During the current quarter, the Company reduced its concentration in the investor commercial real estate segment by $33.3 million, while AD&C and commercial business loans and lines increased $50.3 million and $50.2 million, respectively. The total mortgage loan portfolio remained relatively unchanged during this period.

  • Deposits decreased $154.5 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2023, as noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits declined $99.7 million and $54.7 million, respectively. Decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was driven by lower balances in small business and title company commercial checking accounts. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was due to a $253.1 million reduction in brokered time deposits, as the Company continued to reduce its reliance on wholesale funding sources, in addition to the $111.9 million decrease in money market accounts. These declines were partially offset by the $265.9 million growth in savings accounts.

  • The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% at December 31, 2023 compared to 0.46% at September 30, 2023 and 0.35% at December 31, 2022. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was related to two large investor commercial real estate relationships within the custodial care and multifamily residential property industries. Net charge-off activity during the current quarter was insignificant.

  • Total borrowings were unchanged across all categories at December 31, 2023 compared to the previous quarter.

  • Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 declined $3.4 million or 4% compared to the previous quarter and $24.9 million or 23% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. During the recent quarter, the $3.2 million growth in interest income was more than offset by the $6.6 million increase in interest expense, a result of the competitive rates offered on deposits.

  • The net interest margin was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. This decline in the net interest margin was the result of higher rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, driven by higher market rates, competition for deposits, and customers' movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing into interest-bearing accounts, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. Compared to the linked quarter, the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 25 basis points, while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 9 basis points, resulting in the quarterly margin compression of 10 basis points.

  • Provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio for the current quarter was a credit of $2.6 million compared to a charge of $3.2 million in the previous quarter and $7.9 million in the prior year quarter. The reduction in the provision during the current quarter was attributable to a change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments used within the reserve calculation. These factors were partially offset by an individual reserve established on an investor commercial real estate loan designated as non-accrual during the current quarter coupled with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors in the most recent economic forecast. In addition, during the current quarter the Company reduced its reserve for unfunded commitments by $0.9 million, a result of higher utilization rates on lines of credit.

  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 5% or $0.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 16% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly driven by lower income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volume, partially offset by greater BOLI income.

  • Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $5.3 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and $2.8 million or 4% compared to the prior year quarter. The previous quarter included an $8.2 million in pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company's pension plan. Excluding this item from the previous quarter, total non-interest expense increased by $2.8 million or 4% due to higher professional and consulting fees, marketing expense and other operating expenses.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.73% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 9.26% compared to 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.76% and core ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.78% and 9.51%, respectively, for the previous quarter and 1.02% and 13.02%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • The GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.33% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023 and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.16% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023 and 51.46% for the prior year quarter. The increase in non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) in the current quarter compared to the previous quarter and the fourth quarter of the prior year was the result of declines in net revenue from the prior periods coupled with the growth in non-interest expense.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets were $14.0 billion at December 31, 2023, as compared to $14.1 billion at September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023 total loans increased by $66.7 million or 1% to $11.4 billion compared to $11.3 billion at September 30, 2023. Commercial real estate and business loans increased $62.0 million quarter-over-quarter due to the $50.3 million and $50.2 million growth in the AD&C and commercial business loan and lines portfolios, respectively, partially offset by a $33.3 million decline in the investor commercial real estate loan portfolio. Quarter-over-quarter the total mortgage loan portfolio remained relatively unchanged.

Deposits decreased $154.5 million or 1% to $11.0 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $11.2 billion at September 30, 2023. During this period noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits declined $99.7 million and $54.7 million, respectively. The decline within noninterest-bearing deposit categories was primarily driven by $64.7 million and $54.4 million decrease in small business and title company commercial checking accounts, respectively. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was due to a $253.1 million reduction in brokered time deposits, as the Company continued to reduce its reliance on wholesale funding sources during the current quarter, in addition to the $111.9 million decrease in money market accounts. These declines were partially offset by $265.9 million growth in savings accounts. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased by $85.5 million or 1% quarter-over-quarter and represented 92% of the total deposits as of December 31, 2023 compared to 90% at September 30, 2023, reflecting continued stability of the core deposit base. Due to the deposit decline experienced during the current quarter the loan to deposit ratio increased to 103% at December 31, 2023 from 101% at September 30, 2023. Total uninsured deposits at December 31, 2023 were approximately 34% of the total deposits.

At December 31, 2023, contingent liquidity, which consists of available FHLB borrowings, fed funds, funds through the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window and the Bank Term Funding Program, as well as excess cash and unpledged investment securities totaled $6.0 billion or 162% of uninsured deposits.

The tangible common equity ratio increased to 8.77% of tangible assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 8.42% at September 30, 2023. This increase reflected the impact of higher tangible common equity, a product of $10.8 million increase in net retained earnings and a $38.2 million decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities during the current quarter, while tangible assets decreased by $119.2 million.

At December 31, 2023, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.92%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.90%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 10.90%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51%. All of these ratios remain well in excess of the mandated minimum regulatory requirements.

Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans and accruing loans 90 days or more past due. At December 31, 2023, non-performing loans totaled $91.8 million, compared to $51.8 million at September 30, 2023 and $39.4 million at December 31, 2022. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.81% compared to 0.46%. These levels of non-performing loans compare to 0.35% at December 31, 2022. The current quarter's increase in non-performing loans was related to two large investor commercial real estate relationships within the custodial care and multifamily residential property industries. These two relationships accounted for $42.4 million of the total $47.9 million of loans placed on non-accrual during the quarter. Only the custodial care relationship required an individual reserve during the current quarter. An individual reserve was recorded earlier in the year on the multifamily residential property relationship. Total net recoveries for the current quarter amounted to $0.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.1 million of net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $120.9 million or 1.06% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans, compared to $123.4 million or 1.09% of outstanding loans and 238% of non-performing loans at the end of the previous quarter and $136.2 million or 1.20% of outstanding loans and 346% of non-performing loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the allowance for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter mainly reflects a change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments, partially offset by an individual reserve established on the previously discussed investor commercial real estate loan designated as non-accrual during the current quarter coupled with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors in the most recent economic forecast.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

Net income was $26.1 million ($0.58 per diluted common share) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $20.7 million ($0.46 per diluted common share) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $34.0 million ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's core earnings were $27.1 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), compared to $27.8 million ($0.62 per diluted common share) for the previous quarter and $35.3 million ($0.79 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase in the current quarter's net income compared to the previous quarter, which included a one-time pension settlement expense of $8.2 million, was a result of lower provision for credit losses partially offset by declines in both net interest income and non-interest income.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $3.4 million or 4% compared to the previous quarter and $24.9 million or 23% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Both quarterly and year-over-year decreases in net interest income were driven by higher interest expense, a result of higher funding costs, which outpaced growth in interest income. The rising interest rate environment was primarily responsible for a $20.3 million year-over-year increase in interest income. This growth in interest income was more than offset by the $45.3 million year-over-year growth in interest expense as funding costs have also risen in response to the rising rate environment and significant competition for deposits. Interest income growth occurred in all categories of commercial loans and, to a lesser degree, in residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans.

The net interest margin was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.55% for the third quarter of 2023 and 3.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The contraction of the net interest margin for the current quarter reflects the higher rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets. The overall rate and yield increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, competition for deposits in the market, and customer movement of excess funds out of noninterest-bearing accounts into higher yielding products. As compared to the prior year quarter, the yield on interest-earning assets increased 49 basis points while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities rose 169 basis points, resulting in net interest margin compression of 81 basis points.

The total provision for credit losses was a credit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a charge of $2.4 million for the previous quarter and $10.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses directly attributable to the funded loan portfolio was a credit of $2.6 million for the current quarter compared to a charge of $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 and the prior year quarter’s provision of $7.9 million. The current quarter's provision is mainly a reflection of change in the composition of the loan portfolio, a decline in the probability of an economic recession and updates to other qualitative adjustments, partially offset by an increase in individual reserves driven by one large investor commercial real estate relationship along with a slight deterioration in other relevant economic factors.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 5% or $0.8 million compared to the linked quarter and grew by 16% or $2.3 million compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter's decrease in non-interest income as compared to the previous quarter was mainly driven by lower income from mortgage banking activities, due to lower sales volume, partially offset by an increase in BOLI income.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $5.3 million or 7% compared to the third quarter of 2023 and increased $2.8 million or 4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The previous quarter included $8.2 million of pension settlement expense related to the termination of the Company's pension plan. Excluding this item from the previous quarter, total non-interest expense increased by $2.8 million or 4% driven by a cumulative effect of higher professional and consulting fees, marketing expense and other operating expenses, partially offset by lower salaries and employee benefits.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 68.33% compared to 70.72% for the third quarter of 2023 and 53.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The GAAP efficiency ratio rose from the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the 19% decrease in GAAP revenue in combination with the 4% increase in GAAP non-interest expense. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 66.16% for the current quarter as compared to 60.91% for the third quarter of 2023 and 51.46% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the non-GAAP efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the fourth quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was primarily the result of the 19% decline in non-GAAP revenue, while non-GAAP expenses increased 4%.

ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was 0.73% and ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.58% and 7.42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.98% and 12.91%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 0.76% and core ROTCE was 9.26% compared to 0.78% and 9.51% for the third quarter of 2023 and 1.02% and 13.02%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Year-to-Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $122.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $166.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Core earnings were $134.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $160.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Year-to-date net income declined as a result of the gain recognized on the sale of the Company's insurance segment during the prior year in combination with the decrease in net interest income and higher non-interest expense, partially offset by lower provision for credit losses.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net interest income decreased $72.5 million compared to the prior year as a result of the $214.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $141.9 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest expense was driven by the interest expense on deposits, primarily associated with money market and time deposit accounts and, to a lesser degree, FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank borrowings. The net interest margin declined to 2.67% for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.44% for the prior year, primarily as a result of higher funding costs due to the rising interest rate environment and market competition for deposits during the period.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2023 amounted to a credit of $17.6 million as compared to a charge of $34.4 million for 2022. The credit to the provision for the year ended December 31, 2023 was a reflection of the improving regional forecasted unemployment rate, observed during the first half of the current year, and the declining probability of economic recession, partially offset by higher individual reserves on our non-accrual loans during the year.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, non-interest income decreased 23% to $67.1 million compared to $87.0 million for 2022. During the prior year, the Company realized a $16.5 million gain on the sale of its insurance segment. Excluding the gain, non-interest income decreased 5% or $3.4 million, driven by a $2.9 million decrease in insurance commissions, a $2.6 million decrease in bank card fees and a $0.6 million decrease in income from mortgage banking activities. Insurance commission income declined due to the disposition of the Company's insurance business during the second quarter of the prior year. Fees from bank cards declined as a result of regulatory restrictions on transaction fees effective in the second half of the prior year. The decline in income from mortgage banking activities is the result of the rising interest rate environment, which continues to dampen home sales and refinancing activity. These decreases in non-interest income year-over-year were partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in BOLI mortality-related income and the $0.9 million increase in wealth management income.

Non-interest expense increased 7% to $275.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $257.3 million for 2022. Current year expense included pension settlement expense of $8.2 million and severance expense of $1.9 million, while the prior year included contingent earn-out expense associated with the 2020 acquisition of Rembert Pendleton Jackson of $1.2 million and merger, acquisition and disposal expense of $1.1 million. Excluding these items, non-interest expense increased by $10.0 million or 4% in the current year over the prior year. The drivers of the increase in non-interest expense were a $8.8 million increase in professional fees, a $4.7 million increase in FDIC expense, and a $1.7 million increase in software amortization expense. Excluding the pension settlement expense, total salaries and benefits expense declined by $6.5 million from the prior year period, predominantly due to a reduction in performance-based compensation. Year-over-year increases in both professional fees and software amortization expense were mainly associated with the Company's investments in technology and software projects. The increase in FDIC insurance expense was a result of an increase in the assessment rate for all banks that became effective in 2023.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the GAAP efficiency ratio was 65.24% compared to 50.05% for the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the current year was 60.99% compared to the 49.66% for the prior year. The growth in the current year’s GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratios compared to the prior year, indicating a decline in efficiency, was the result of the declines in GAAP and non-GAAP revenues combined with the growth in GAAP and non-GAAP non-interest expenses.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, investment securities gains/(losses), merger, acquisition and disposal expense, gain on disposal of assets, pension settlement expense, severance expense and contingent payment expense, and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per diluted common share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of amortization of intangible assets, pension settlement expense, investment securities gains/(losses) and other non-recurring or extraordinary items, on a net of tax basis.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision net income excludes income tax expense and the provision (credit) for credit losses.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results today at 2:00 p.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available through the Investor Relations section of the Sandy Spring Website at www.sandyspringbank.com. Participants may call 1-833-470-1428. Please use the following access code: 125369. Visitors to the Website are advised to log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start of the call. An internet-based replay will be available on the website until February 6, 2024. A replay of the teleconference will be available through the same time period by calling 1-866-813-9403 under conference call number 801362.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
Daniel J. Schrider, Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
Philip J. Mantua, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Sandy Spring Bancorp
17801 Georgia Avenue
Olney, Maryland 20832
1-800-399-5919
Email: DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
PMantua@sandyspringbank.com

Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
Media Contact:
Jen Schell, Senior Vice President
301-570-8331
jschell@sandyspringbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks identified in our quarterly and annual reports and the following: changes in general business and economic conditions nationally or in the markets that we serve; changes in consumer and business confidence, investor sentiment, or consumer spending or savings behavior; changes in the level of inflation; changes in the demand for loans, deposits and other financial services that we provide; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected; the impact of the interest rate environment on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of compliance with changes in laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, including changes in income taxes; changes in credit ratings assigned to us or our subsidiaries; the ability to realize benefits and cost savings from, and limit any unexpected liabilities associated with, any business combinations; competitive pressures among financial services companies; the ability to attract, develop and retain qualified employees; our ability to maintain the security of our data processing and information technology systems; the impact of changes in accounting policies, including the introduction of new accounting standards; the impact of judicial or regulatory proceedings; the impact of fiscal and governmental policies of the United States federal government; the impact of health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics; the effects of climate change; and the impact of natural disasters, extreme weather events, military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of those reports, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
                 
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   %
Change

   Year Ended
December 31,		   %
Change
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2022     2023   2022  
Results of operations:                        
Net interest income   $ 81,696     $ 106,643     (23 )%   $ 354,550     $ 427,004     (17 )%
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     (3,445 )     10,801     N/M       (17,561 )     34,372     N/M  
Non-interest income     16,560       14,297     16       67,078       87,019     (23 )
Non-interest expense     67,142       64,375     4       275,054       257,293     7  
Income before income tax expense     34,559       45,764     (24 )     164,135       222,358     (26 )
Net income     26,100       33,980     (23 )     122,844       166,299     (26 )
                         
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 26,066     $ 33,866     (23 )   $ 122,621     $ 165,618     (26 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net income(1)   $ 31,114     $ 56,565     (45 )   $ 146,574     $ 256,730     (43 )
                         
Return on average assets     0.73 %     0.98 %         0.87 %     1.26 %    
Return on average common equity     6.70 %     9.23 %         8.04 %     11.23 %    
Return on average tangible common equity(1)     9.26 %     12.91 %         11.06 %     15.64 %    
Net interest margin     2.45 %     3.26 %         2.67 %     3.44 %    
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis(2)     68.33 %     53.23 %         65.24 %     50.05 %    
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis(2)     66.16 %     51.46 %         60.99 %     49.66 %    
                         
Per share data:                        
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.76     (24 )%   $ 2.74     $ 3.69     (26 )%
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.76     (23 )   $ 2.73     $ 3.68     (26 )
Weighted average diluted common shares     45,009,574       44,828,827           44,947,263       45,039,022      
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34         $ 1.36     $ 1.36      
Book value per common share   $ 35.36     $ 33.23     6     $ 35.36     $ 33.23     6  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   $ 26.64     $ 24.64     8     $ 26.64     $ 24.64     8  
Outstanding common shares     44,913,561       44,657,054     1       44,913,561       44,657,054     1  
                         
Financial condition at period-end:                        
Investment securities   $ 1,414,453     $ 1,543,208     (8 )%   $ 1,414,453     $ 1,543,208     (8 )%
Loans     11,366,989       11,396,706           11,366,989       11,396,706      
Assets     14,028,172       13,833,119     1       14,028,172       13,833,119     1  
Deposits     10,996,538       10,953,421           10,996,538       10,953,421      
Stockholders' equity     1,588,142       1,483,768     7       1,588,142       1,483,768     7  
                         
Capital ratios:                        
Tier 1 leverage(3)     9.51 %     9.33 %         9.51 %     9.33 %    
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     10.90 %     10.23 %         10.90 %     10.23 %    
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     10.90 %     10.23 %         10.90 %     10.23 %    
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(3)     14.92 %     14.20 %         14.92 %     14.20 %    
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4)     8.77 %     8.18 %         8.77 %     8.18 %    
Average equity to average assets     10.97 %     10.61 %         10.87 %     11.20 %    
                         
Credit quality ratios:                        
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.06 %     1.20 %         1.06 %     1.20 %    
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.81 %     0.35 %         0.81 %     0.35 %    
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.65 %     0.29 %         0.65 %     0.29 %    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     131.59 %     346.15 %         131.59 %     346.15 %    
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans(5)     %     %         0.01 %     %    


N/M - not meaningful
(1)   Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2)   The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, merger, acquisition and disposal expense, severance expense, pension settlement expense and contingent payment expense from non-interest expense; and investment securities gains/ (losses) and gain on disposal of assets from non-interest income; and adds the tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3)   Estimated ratio at December 31, 2023.
(4)   The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding goodwill and other intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting goodwill and other intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5)   Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS
         
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Core earnings (non-GAAP):                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 26,100     $ 33,980     $ 122,844     $ 166,299  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax)(1):                
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense                       796  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,047       1,049       3,898       4,333  
Severance expense                 1,445        
Pension settlement expense                 6,088        
Gain on disposal of assets                       (12,309 )
Investment securities losses           293             257  
Contingent payment expense                 27       929  
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 27,147     $ 35,322     $ 134,302     $ 160,305  
                 
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP):                
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)     45,009,574       44,828,827       44,947,263       45,039,022  
                 
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP)   $ 0.58     $ 0.76     $ 2.73     $ 3.68  
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.60     $ 0.79     $ 2.99     $ 3.56  
                 
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):                
Average assets (GAAP)   $ 14,090,423     $ 13,769,472     $ 14,055,645     $ 13,218,824  
                 
Return on average assets (GAAP)     0.73 %     0.98 %     0.87 %     1.26 %
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)     0.76 %     1.02 %     0.96 %     1.21 %
                 
Return/ Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):                
Net Income (GAAP)   $ 26,100     $ 33,980     $ 122,844     $ 166,299  
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax)     1,047       1,049       3,898       4,333  
Net income before amortization of intangible assets   $ 27,147     $ 35,029     $ 126,742     $ 170,632  
                 
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP)   $ 1,546,312     $ 1,460,254     $ 1,528,242     $ 1,480,198  
Average goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (366,244 )
Average other intangible assets, net     (20,162 )     (20,739 )     (18,596 )     (23,009 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,162,714     $ 1,076,079     $ 1,146,210     $ 1,090,945  
                 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     9.26 %     12.91 %     11.06 %     15.64 %
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     9.26 %     13.02 %     11.72 %     14.69 %


(1)   Tax adjustments have been determined using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.37% and 25.47% for 2023 and 2022, respectively.
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED
         
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Pre-tax pre-provision net income:                
Net income (GAAP)   $ 26,100     $ 33,980     $ 122,844     $ 166,299  
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:                
Income tax expense     8,459       11,784       41,291       56,059  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     (3,445 )     10,801       (17,561 )     34,372  
Pre-tax pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)   $ 31,114     $ 56,565     $ 146,574     $ 256,730  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 67,142     $ 64,375     $ 275,054     $ 257,293  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 98,256     $ 120,940     $ 421,628     $ 514,023  
                 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     68.33 %     53.23 %     65.24 %     50.05 %
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):                
Non-interest expense   $ 67,142     $ 64,375     $ 275,054     $ 257,293  
Less non-GAAP adjustments:                
Amortization of intangible assets     1,403       1,408       5,223       5,814  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense                       1,068  
Severance expense                 1,939        
Pension settlement expense                 8,157        
Contingent payment expense                 36       1,247  
Non-interest expense - as adjusted   $ 65,739     $ 62,967     $ 259,699     $ 249,164  
                 
Net interest income plus non-interest income   $ 98,256     $ 120,940     $ 421,628     $ 514,023  
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:                
Tax-equivalent income     1,113       1,032       4,157       3,841  
Less/ (plus) non-GAAP adjustment:                
Investment securities gains/ (losses)           (393 )           (345 )
Gain on disposal of assets                       16,516  
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted   $ 99,369     $ 122,365     $ 425,785     $ 501,693  
                 
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     66.16 %     51.46 %     60.99 %     49.66 %
                 
Tangible common equity ratio:                
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,588,142     $ 1,483,768     $ 1,588,142     $ 1,483,768  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (28,301 )     (19,855 )     (28,301 )     (19,855 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,196,405     $ 1,100,477     $ 1,196,405     $ 1,100,477  
                 
Total assets   $ 14,028,172     $ 13,833,119     $ 14,028,172     $ 13,833,119  
Goodwill     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )     (363,436 )
Other intangible assets, net     (28,301 )     (19,855 )     (28,301 )     (19,855 )
Tangible assets   $ 13,636,435     $ 13,449,828     $ 13,636,435     $ 13,449,828  
                 
Tangible common equity ratio     8.77 %     8.18 %     8.77 %     8.18 %
                 
Outstanding common shares     44,913,561       44,657,054       44,913,561       44,657,054  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 26.64     $ 24.64     $ 26.64     $ 24.64  
                                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED
         
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 82,257     $ 88,152  
Federal funds sold     245       193  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     463,396       103,887  
Cash and cash equivalents     545,898       192,232  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value)     10,836       11,706  
Investments held-to-maturity (fair values of $200,411 and $220,123 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)     236,165       259,452  
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value)     1,102,681       1,214,538  
Other investments, at cost     75,607       69,218  
Total loans     11,366,989       11,396,706  
Less: allowance for credit losses - loans     (120,865 )     (136,242 )
Net loans     11,246,124       11,260,464  
Premises and equipment, net     59,490       67,070  
Other real estate owned           645  
Accrued interest receivable     46,583       41,172  
Goodwill     363,436       363,436  
Other intangible assets, net     28,301       19,855  
Other assets     313,051       333,331  
Total assets   $ 14,028,172     $ 13,833,119  
         
Liabilities        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,914,161     $ 3,673,300  
Interest-bearing deposits     8,082,377       7,280,121  
Total deposits     10,996,538       10,953,421  
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements     75,032       61,967  
Federal funds purchased           260,000  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings     300,000        
Advances from FHLB     550,000       550,000  
Subordinated debt     370,803       370,205  
Total borrowings     1,295,835       1,242,172  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     147,657       153,758  
Total liabilities     12,440,030       12,349,351  
         
Stockholders' equity        
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 44,913,561 and 44,657,054 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     44,914       44,657  
Additional paid in capital     742,243       734,273  
Retained earnings     898,316       836,789  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (97,331 )     (131,951 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,588,142       1,483,768  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 14,028,172     $ 13,833,119  
                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
         
    Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2022   2023   2022
Interest income:                
Interest and fees on loans   $ 148,655     $ 135,079     $ 579,960     $ 462,121  
Interest on loans held for sale     199       234       896       738  
Interest on deposits with banks     8,456       1,427       22,435       2,672  
Interest and dividend income on investment securities:                
Taxable     6,454       6,047       26,992       20,519  
Tax-advantaged     1,848       2,509       7,224       9,609  
Interest on federal funds sold     4       4       17       8  
Total interest income     165,616       145,300       637,524       495,667  
Interest expense:                
Interest on deposits     69,813       28,276       225,028       43,854  
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased     4,075       1,697       14,452       2,929  
Interest on advances from FHLB     6,086       4,759       27,709       7,825  
Interest on subordinated debt     3,946       3,925       15,785       14,055  
Total interest expense     83,920       38,657       282,974       68,663  
Net interest income     81,696       106,643       354,550       427,004  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     (3,445 )     10,801       (17,561 )     34,372  
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses     85,141       95,842       372,111       392,632  
Non-interest income:                
Investment securities gains/ (losses)           (393 )           (345 )
Gain on disposal of assets                       16,516  
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,749       2,419       10,447       9,803  
Mortgage banking activities     792       783       5,536       6,130  
Wealth management income     9,219       8,472       36,633       35,774  
Insurance agency commissions                       2,927  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,207       950       4,210       3,141  
Bank card fees     454       463       1,769       4,379  
Other income     2,139       1,603       8,483       8,694  
Total non-interest income     16,560       14,297       67,078       87,019  
Non-interest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits     35,482       39,455       160,192       158,504  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,558       4,728       18,778       19,255  
Equipment expenses     3,987       3,859       15,675       14,779  
Marketing     1,242       1,354       5,103       5,197  
Outside data services     3,000       2,707       11,186       10,199  
FDIC insurance     2,615       1,462       9,461       4,792  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,403       1,408       5,223       5,814  
Merger, acquisition and disposal expense                       1,068  
Professional fees and services     5,628       2,573       17,982       9,169  
Other expenses     9,227       6,829       31,454       28,516  
Total non-interest expense     67,142       64,375       275,054       257,293  
Income before income tax expense     34,559       45,764       164,135       222,358  
Income tax expense     8,459       11,784       41,291       56,059  
Net income   $ 26,100     $ 33,980     $ 122,844     $ 166,299  
                 
Net income per share amounts:                
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.76     $ 2.74     $ 3.69  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.76     $ 2.73     $ 3.68  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 1.36     $ 1.36  
                                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
                 
    2023
   2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Profitability for the quarter:                                
Tax-equivalent interest income   $ 166,729     $ 163,479     $ 159,156     $ 152,317     $ 146,332     $ 131,373     $ 114,901     $ 106,902  
Interest expense     83,920       77,330       67,679       54,045       38,657       17,462       7,959       4,585  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     82,809       86,149       91,477       98,272       107,675       113,911       106,942       102,317  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     1,113       1,068       1,006       970       1,032       951       992       866  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses     (3,445 )     2,365       5,055       (21,536 )     10,801       18,890       3,046       1,635  
Non-interest income     16,560       17,391       17,176       15,951       14,297       16,882       35,245       20,595  
Non-interest expense     67,142       72,471       69,136       66,305       64,375       65,780       64,991       62,147  
Income before income tax expense     34,559       27,636       33,456       68,484       45,764       45,172       73,158       58,264  
Income tax expense     8,459       6,890       8,711       17,231       11,784       11,588       18,358       14,329  
Net income   $ 26,100     $ 20,746     $ 24,745     $ 51,253     $ 33,980     $ 33,584     $ 54,800     $ 43,935  
GAAP financial performance:                                
Return on average assets     0.73 %     0.58 %     0.70 %     1.49 %     0.98 %     0.99 %     1.69 %     1.42 %
Return on average common equity     6.70 %     5.35 %     6.46 %     13.93 %     9.23 %     8.96 %     14.97 %     11.83 %
Return on average tangible common equity     9.26 %     7.42 %     8.93 %     19.10 %     12.91 %     12.49 %     20.83 %     16.45 %
Net interest margin     2.45 %     2.55 %     2.73 %     2.99 %     3.26 %     3.53 %     3.49 %     3.49 %
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis     68.33 %     70.72 %     64.22 %     58.55 %     53.23 %     50.66 %     46.03 %     50.92 %
Non-GAAP financial performance:                                
Pre-tax pre-provision net income   $ 31,114     $ 30,001     $ 38,511     $ 46,948     $ 56,565     $ 64,062     $ 76,204     $ 59,899  
Core after-tax earnings   $ 27,147     $ 27,766     $ 27,136     $ 52,253     $ 35,322     $ 35,695     $ 44,238     $ 45,050  
Core return on average assets     0.76 %     0.78 %     0.77 %     1.52 %     1.02 %     1.05 %     1.37 %     1.45 %
Core return on average common equity     6.97 %     7.16 %     7.09 %     14.20 %     9.60 %     9.53 %     12.09 %     12.13 %
Core return on average tangible common equity     9.26 %     9.51 %     9.43 %     19.11 %     13.02 %     12.86 %     16.49 %     16.45 %
Core earnings per diluted common share   $ 0.60     $ 0.62     $ 0.60     $ 1.16     $ 0.79     $ 0.80     $ 0.98     $ 0.99  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis     66.16 %     60.91 %     60.68 %     56.87 %     51.46 %     48.18 %     49.79 %     49.34 %
Per share data:                        
Net income attributable to common shareholders   $ 26,066     $ 20,719     $ 24,712     $ 51,084     $ 33,866     $ 33,470     $ 54,606     $ 43,667  
Basic net income per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 1.14     $ 0.76     $ 0.75     $ 1.21     $ 0.97  
Diluted net income per common share   $ 0.58     $ 0.46     $ 0.55     $ 1.14     $ 0.76     $ 0.75     $ 1.21     $ 0.96  
Weighted average diluted common shares     45,009,574       44,960,455       44,888,759       44,872,582       44,828,827       44,780,560       45,111,693       45,333,292  
Dividends declared per share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.34  
Non-interest income:                                
Securities gains/ (losses)   $     $     $     $     $ (393 )   $ 2     $ 38     $ 8  
Gain/ (loss) on disposal of assets                                   (183 )     16,699        
Service charges on deposit accounts     2,749       2,704       2,606       2,388       2,419       2,591       2,467       2,326  
Mortgage banking activities     792       1,682       1,817       1,245       783       1,566       1,483       2,298  
Wealth management income     9,219       9,391       9,031       8,992       8,472       8,867       9,098       9,337  
Insurance agency commissions                                         812       2,115  
Income from bank owned life insurance     1,207       845       1,251       907       950       693       703       795  
Bank card fees     454       450       447       418       463       438       1,810       1,668  
Other income     2,139       2,319       2,024       2,001       1,603       2,908       2,135       2,048  
Total non-interest income   $ 16,560     $ 17,391     $ 17,176     $ 15,951     $ 14,297     $ 16,882     $ 35,245     $ 20,595  
Non-interest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 35,482     $ 44,853     $ 40,931     $ 38,926     $ 39,455     $ 40,126     $ 39,550     $ 39,373  
Occupancy expense of premises     4,558       4,609       4,764       4,847       4,728       4,759       4,734       5,034  
Equipment expenses     3,987       3,811       3,760       4,117       3,859       3,825       3,559       3,536  
Marketing     1,242       729       1,589       1,543       1,354       1,370       1,280       1,193  
Outside data services     3,000       2,819       2,853       2,514       2,707       2,509       2,564       2,419  
FDIC insurance     2,615       2,333       2,375       2,138       1,462       1,268       1,078       984  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,403       1,245       1,269       1,306       1,408       1,432       1,466       1,508  
Merger, acquisition and disposal                                   1       1,067        
Professional fees and services     5,628       4,509       4,161       3,684       2,573       2,207       2,372       2,017  
Other expenses     9,227       7,563       7,434       7,230       6,829       8,283       7,321       6,083  
Total non-interest expense   $ 67,142     $ 72,471     $ 69,136     $ 66,305     $ 64,375     $ 65,780     $ 64,991     $ 62,147  
                                                                 


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED
                 
    2023
   2022
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1   Q4   Q3   Q2   Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:                            
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,104,425     $ 5,137,694     $ 5,131,210     $ 5,167,456     $ 5,130,094     $ 5,066,843     $ 4,761,658     $ 4,388,275  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,755,235       1,760,384       1,770,135       1,769,928       1,775,037       1,743,724       1,767,326       1,692,253  
Commercial AD&C loans     988,967       938,673       1,045,742       1,046,665       1,090,028       1,143,783       1,094,528       1,089,331  
Commercial business loans     1,504,880       1,454,709       1,423,614       1,437,478       1,455,885       1,393,634       1,353,380       1,349,602  
Residential mortgage loans     1,474,521       1,432,051       1,385,743       1,328,524       1,287,933       1,218,552       1,147,577       1,000,697  
Residential construction loans     121,419       160,345       190,690       223,456       224,772       229,243       235,486       204,259  
Consumer loans     417,542       416,436       422,505       421,734       432,957       423,034       426,335       419,911  
Total loans     11,366,989       11,300,292       11,369,639       11,395,241       11,396,706       11,218,813       10,786,290       10,144,328  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     (120,865 )     (123,360 )     (120,287 )     (117,613 )     (136,242 )     (128,268 )     (113,670 )     (110,588 )
Loans held for sale     10,836       19,235       21,476       16,262       11,706       11,469       23,610       17,537  
Investment securities     1,414,453       1,392,078       1,463,554       1,528,336       1,543,208       1,587,279       1,595,424       1,586,441  
Total assets     14,028,172       14,135,085       13,994,545       14,129,007       13,833,119       13,765,597       13,303,009       12,967,416  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,914,161       3,013,905       3,079,896       3,228,678       3,673,300       3,993,480       4,129,440       4,039,797  
Total deposits     10,996,538       11,151,012       10,958,922       11,075,991       10,953,421       10,749,486       10,969,461       10,852,794  
Customer repurchase agreements     75,032       66,581       74,510       47,627       61,967       91,287       110,744       130,784  
Total stockholders' equity     1,588,142       1,537,914       1,539,032       1,536,865       1,483,768       1,451,862       1,477,169       1,488,910  
Quarterly average balance sheets:                            
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,125,028     $ 5,125,459     $ 5,146,632     $ 5,136,204     $ 5,082,697     $ 4,898,683     $ 4,512,937     $ 4,220,246  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,755,048       1,769,717       1,773,039       1,769,680       1,753,351       1,755,891       1,727,325       1,683,557  
Commercial AD&C loans     960,646       995,682       1,057,205       1,082,791       1,136,780       1,115,531       1,096,369       1,102,660  
Commercial business loans     1,433,035       1,442,518       1,441,489       1,444,588       1,373,565       1,327,218       1,334,350       1,372,755  
Residential mortgage loans     1,451,614       1,406,929       1,353,809       1,307,761       1,251,829       1,177,664       1,070,836       964,056  
Residential construction loans     142,325       174,204       211,590       223,313       231,318       235,123       221,031       197,366  
Consumer loans     419,299       421,189       423,306       424,122       426,134       422,963       421,022       424,859  
Total loans     11,286,995       11,335,698       11,407,070       11,388,459       11,255,674       10,933,073       10,383,870       9,965,499  
Loans held for sale     10,132       13,714       17,480       8,324       10,901       15,211       12,744       17,594  
Investment securities     1,544,173       1,589,342       1,639,324       1,679,593       1,717,455       1,734,036       1,686,181       1,617,615  
Interest-earning assets     13,462,583       13,444,117       13,423,589       13,316,165       13,134,234       12,833,758       12,283,834       11,859,803  
Total assets     14,090,423       14,086,342       14,094,653       13,949,276       13,769,472       13,521,595       12,991,692       12,576,089  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     2,958,254       3,041,101       3,137,971       3,480,433       3,833,275       3,995,702       4,001,762       3,758,732  
Total deposits     11,089,587       11,076,724       10,928,038       11,049,991       11,025,843       10,740,999       10,829,221       10,542,029  
Customer repurchase agreements     66,622       67,298       58,382       60,626       74,797       104,742       122,728       131,487  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,418,666       9,332,617       9,257,652       8,806,720       8,310,278       7,892,230       7,377,045       7,163,641  
Total stockholders' equity     1,546,312       1,538,553       1,535,465       1,491,929       1,460,254       1,486,427       1,468,036       1,506,516  
Financial measures:                                
Average equity to average assets     10.97 %     10.92 %     10.89 %     10.70 %     10.61 %     10.99 %     11.30 %     11.98 %
Average investment securities to average earning assets     11.47 %     11.82 %     12.21 %     12.61 %     13.08 %     13.51 %     13.73 %     13.64 %
Average loans to average earning assets     83.84 %     84.32 %     84.98 %     85.52 %     85.70 %     85.19 %     84.53 %     84.03 %
Loans to assets     81.03 %     79.94 %     81.24 %     80.65 %     82.39 %     81.50 %     81.08 %     78.23 %
Loans to deposits     103.37 %     101.34 %     103.75 %     102.88 %     104.05 %     104.37 %     98.33 %     93.47 %
Assets under management   $ 5,999,520     $ 5,536,499     $ 5,742,888     $ 5,477,560     $ 5,255,306     $ 4,969,092     $ 5,171,321     $ 5,793,787  
Capital measures:                                
Tier 1 leverage(1)     9.51 %     9.50 %     9.42 %     9.44 %     9.33 %     9.33 %     9.53 %     9.66 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     10.90 %     10.83 %     10.65 %     10.53 %     10.23 %     10.18 %     10.42 %     10.78 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     10.90 %     10.83 %     10.65 %     10.53 %     10.23 %     10.18 %     10.42 %     10.78 %
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets(1)     14.92 %     14.85 %     14.60 %     14.43 %     14.20 %     14.15 %     14.46 %     15.02 %
Book value per common share   $ 35.36     $ 34.26     $ 34.31     $ 34.37     $ 33.23     $ 32.52     $ 33.10     $ 32.97  
Outstanding common shares     44,913,561       44,895,158       44,862,369       44,712,497       44,657,054       44,644,269       44,629,697       45,162,908  


(1)   Estimated ratio at December 31, 2023.
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED
             
    2023
 		  2022
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
Non-performing assets:                                
Loans 90 days past due:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate   $     $     $     $ 215     $     $     $     $  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate                                                
Commercial AD&C                                                
Commercial business     20       415       29       3,002       1,002       1,966              
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     342             692       352             167       353       296  
Residential construction                                                
Consumer                                   34              
Total loans 90 days past due     362       415       721       3,569       1,002       2,167       353       296  
Non-accrual loans:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate     58,658       20,108       20,381       15,451       9,943       14,038       11,245       11,743  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     4,640       4,744       4,846       4,949       5,019       6,294       7,869       8,083  
Commercial AD&C     1,259       1,422       569                         1,353       1,081  
Commercial business     10,051       9,671       9,393       9,443       7,322       7,198       7,542       8,357  
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     12,332       10,766       10,153       8,935       7,439       7,514       7,305       8,148  
Residential construction     443       449                               1       51  
Consumer     4,102       4,187       3,396       4,900       5,059       5,173       5,692       6,406  
Total non-accrual loans     91,485       51,347       48,738       43,678       34,782       40,217       41,007       43,869  
Total restructured loans - accruing(1)                             3,575       2,077       2,119       2,161  
Total non-performing loans     91,847       51,762       49,459       47,247       39,359       44,461       43,479       46,326  
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO)           261       611       645       645       739       739       1,034  
Total non-performing assets   $ 91,847     $ 52,023     $ 50,070     $ 47,892     $ 40,004     $ 45,200     $ 44,218     $ 47,360  


    For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023		   March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 51,347     $ 48,738     $ 43,678     $ 34,782     $ 40,217     $ 41,007     $ 43,869     $ 46,086  
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO                                                
Non-accrual balances charged-off           (183 )     (2,049 )     (126 )     (22 )     (197 )     (376 )     (265 )
Net payments or draws     (7,619 )     (1,545 )     (1,654 )     (10,212 )     (9,535 )     (3,509 )     (3,234 )     (2,787 )
Loans placed on non-accrual     47,920       4,967       9,276       19,714       5,467       4,212       948       1,503  
Non-accrual loans brought current     (163 )     (630 )     (513 )     (480 )     (1,345 )     (1,296 )     (200 )     (668 )
Balance at end of period   $ 91,485     $ 51,347     $ 48,738     $ 43,678     $ 34,782     $ 40,217     $ 41,007     $ 43,869  
                                 
Analysis of allowance for credit losses - loans:                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 123,360     $ 120,287     $ 117,613     $ 136,242     $ 128,268     $ 113,670     $ 110,588     $ 109,145  
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses - loans     (2,574 )     3,171       4,454       (18,945 )     7,907       14,092       3,046       1,635  
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
Commercial investor real estate     (3 )     (3 )     (14 )     (5 )     (1 )           (300 )     (19 )
Commercial owner-occupied real estate     (27 )     (25 )     (27 )     (26 )     (27 )     (10 )     (12 )      
Commercial AD&C                                                
Commercial business     (105 )     15       363       (127 )     (13 )     (512 )     331       111  
Residential real estate:                                
Residential mortgage     (6 )     (4 )     35       21       (50 )     (8 )     (9 )     120  
Residential construction                                   (3 )     (5 )      
Consumer     62       115       1,423       (179 )     24       27       (41 )     (20 )
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries)     (79 )     98       1,780       (316 )     (67 )     (506 )     (36 )     192  
Balance at the end of period   $ 120,865     $ 123,360     $ 120,287     $ 117,613     $ 136,242     $ 128,268     $ 113,670     $ 110,588  
                                 
Asset quality ratios:                                
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.81 %     0.46 %     0.44 %     0.41 %     0.35 %     0.40 %     0.40 %     0.46 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     0.65 %     0.37 %     0.36 %     0.34 %     0.29 %     0.33 %     0.33 %     0.37 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans     1.06 %     1.09 %     1.06 %     1.03 %     1.20 %     1.14 %     1.05 %     1.09 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     131.59 %     238.32 %     243.21 %     248.93 %     346.15 %     288.50 %     261.44 %     238.72 %
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans     %     %     0.06 %   (0.01 )%     %   (0.02 )%     %     0.01 %


(1)   Effective January 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2022-02, which eliminated the accounting and recognition of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs").
     


 
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED
     
    Three Months Ended December 31,
    2023
   2022
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent)   Average
Balances 		  Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate 		  Average
Balances		   Interest(1)   Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets                        
Commercial investor real estate loans   $ 5,125,028     $ 60,909     4.72 %   $ 5,082,697     $ 56,353     4.40 %
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans     1,755,048       21,011     4.75       1,753,351       20,433     4.62  
Commercial AD&C loans     960,646       20,510     8.47       1,136,780       18,868     6.59  
Commercial business loans     1,433,035       23,822     6.60       1,373,565       20,395     5.89  
Total commercial loans     9,273,757       126,252     5.40       9,346,393       116,049     4.93  
Residential mortgage loans     1,451,614       12,984     3.58       1,251,829       10,919     3.49  
Residential construction loans     142,325       1,515     4.22       231,318       1,851     3.17  
Consumer loans     419,299       8,543     8.08       426,134       6,775     6.31  
Total residential and consumer loans     2,013,238       23,042     4.56       1,909,281       19,545     4.08  
Total loans(2)     11,286,995       149,294     5.25       11,255,674       135,594     4.78  
Loans held for sale     10,132       199     7.86       10,901       234     8.58  
Taxable securities     1,193,408       6,454     2.16       1,243,089       6,047     1.95  
Tax-advantaged securities     350,765       2,322     2.64       474,366       3,026     2.55  
Total investment securities(3)     1,544,173       8,776     2.27       1,717,455       9,073     2.11  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     621,007       8,456     5.40       149,651       1,427     3.78  
Federal funds sold     276       4     5.43       553       4     2.97  
Total interest-earning assets     13,462,583       166,729     4.92       13,134,234       146,332     4.43  
 