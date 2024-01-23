Oxford Biomedica is hosting a free webinar to share clients’ success stories in viral vector manufacturing

Oxford, UK – 23 January 2024: On Wednesday 7 February, Oxford Biomedica, a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, will host a free 60-minute webinar offering an in-depth view of the customer journey from client onboarding to the successful manufacture of adeno-associated virus and lentiviral vectors..

This event will demonstrate how unique and transferable technical expertise in viral vector development can significantly accelerate the development path and future-proof gene therapy products.

This webinar, titled “Viral Vector Manufacturing Success Stories: Onboarding to GMP Production”, will feature a presentation by:

Amy Barker, PhD, Principal Scientist, Process Development at Oxford Biomedica,

Andre Raposo, PhD, Director, Innovation Department at Oxford Biomedica, and

Hannah Boss, Head of Quality Control at Oxford Biomedica.





Attendees will learn about:

Cutting-edge, end-to-end automation of analytical assays

Design of Experiments to optimize vector production

Considerations for product comparability during process changes

Case studies to demonstrate enhancements to viral vector production and successful process transfer to GMP operations

The webinar will be held at 16:00 GMT / 11:00 EST / 17:00 CET on Wednesday 7 February 2024, followed by a live Q&A session. To register for the webinar, please click here.

More information about Oxford Biomedica’s products and services can be found here.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors. Oxford Biomedica's world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

Oxford Biomedica, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has locations across Oxfordshire, UK and near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

