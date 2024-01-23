Certificate Ceremony Held at EMU Faculty of Tourism

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Tourism organized a certificate ceremony for Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management and, Department of Recreation students who successfully completed their social responsibility projects in 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Fall Semester. EMU Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, EMU Faculty of Tourism Acting Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mine Haktanır, Chair of the EMU Community Involvement Center Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazenin Ruso and faculty members attended the event held at the Tower Barista Café.

Stating that, such events not only serve the community but also support emotional, social, cultural, and moral development of the community, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Haktanır highlighted that these activities also make a positive contribution to academic studies. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Haktanır expressed his gratitude to all students for their contributions.

Delivering a speech at the event, EMU Community Involvement Center’s Chair Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazenin Ruso expressed that their goal in carrying out social responsibility projects is to gravitate towards communal living. In other words, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ruso emphasized that individuals should not only act in line with their own interests but also consider the needs of the society they are part of. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ruso highlighted that such activities strengthen the connection between students, the community, and the university and, she extended her gratitude to all the students.

Following the certificate ceremony, a talk was held where students from different countries such as Iran, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Yemen, Africa and Turkey who participated in the projects stated that each stage of the process was very productive and, that the activities enabled them to discover their own skills.