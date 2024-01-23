PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release

January 23, 2024 Cayetano urges victims, witnesses to help end 'Ayuda Scam' Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday called on victims and witnesses of the "Ayuda Scam" to come forward and provide hard evidence that could help put an end to the scheme that occurred in some areas in Mindanao late last year. "Mr. Chair, I would like to support your hearing. I would also like to ask the question whether you are willing to expand it if additional witnesses will come here regarding other areas," Cayetano told Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chair Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa during the investigation on January 23 over the matter that has reportedly already victimized at least 67 individuals. The scam uses an illegal mechanism under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)'s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program. Cayetano, who was the main proponent of providing P10,000 assistance to poor Filipino families during the COVID-19 pandemic, commended the people working hard behind the rollout of economic relief across the nation. "I'll address myself to the DSWD, LGUs, and to the public - marami talaga ang natutulungan ng ayuda especially during the pandemic. Many LGUs and DSWD workers are working hard and sacrificing, and even members of Congress, minsan pati yung sila pa ang bumubunot [ng pera] eh," he said. However, he said there is a reality on the ground where people scheme and rob the people of assistance. "In reality, may rumors talaga [ang scam]. Minsan totoo, minsan hindi. [Nakakalungkot kasi] if you have 8, 9, 10 na maayos ang pagbibigay ng ayuda, pero y'ung isa na may kalokohan, apektado lahat," he said. Cayetano said this is the reason the committee should find out the truth on whether or not there had been legitimate or transparent deductions in the DSWD assistance. "Dapat malaman talaga kung klaro na kinaltasan at sinabi sa announcement na presyo, pero may kaltas ang ninyo," he said. Cayetano said that payouts should also announce the amount the people should receive for transparency purposes. "Sa aking opisina, inannounce namin paulit-ulit na dapat ito ang amount na i-uwi ninyo. Para kapag iba ang amount, kaya nilang magsumbong on the spot," he explained. He also urged organizers to conduct payouts in public spaces. "We don't do this in private offices. Dapat sa covered or open court at may staff na andoon," he said. All these precautions, he said, should help prevent miscommunication and promote transparency and accountability in assistance rollouts. Cayetano, hiniling ang mga biktima, saksi na tumulong na wakasan ang 'Ayuda Scam' Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes sa mga biktima at saksi ng "Ayuda Scam" na lumantad at magbigay ng matibay na ebidensya na makakatulong sa pagwawakas sa scam na naganap sa ilang lugar sa Mindanao nitong nakaraang taon. "Mr. Chair, I would like to support your hearing. I would also like to ask the question whether you are willing to expand it if additional witnesses will come here regarding other areas," sabi ni Cayetano kay Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chair Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa habang dinidinig noong January 23 ang isyu na nambiktima ng di bababa sa 67 katao. Gumagamit ang scam ng iligal na paraan sa ilalim ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Matatandaang itinulak ni Cayetano ang pagbibigay ng P10,000 tulong para sa mga mahihirap na pamilyang Pilipino noong kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic. Kaya naman pinuri niya ang mga taong nagsusumikap sa likod ng pagbibigay ng ayuda sa buong bansa. "I'll address myself to the DSWD, LGUs, and to the public - marami talaga ang natutulungan ng ayuda especially during the pandemic. Many LGUs and DSWD workers are working hard and sacrificing, and even members of Congress, minsan pati yung sila pa ang bumubunot [ng pera] eh," wika ng senador. Gayunpaman, sinabi niya na totoong may ilang masasamang loob na ninanakawan ang mga tao ng tulong. "In reality, may rumors talaga [ang scam]. Minsan totoo, minsan hindi. [Nakakalungkot kasi] if you have 8, 9, 10 na maayos ang pagbibigay ng ayuda, pero y'ung isa na may kalokohan, apektado lahat," aniya. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit nais ni Cayetano na malaman ng komite ang katotohanan tungkol sa mga isyung may kaltas ang tulong na ipinapaabot ng DSWD. "Dapat malaman talaga kung klaro na kinaltasan at sinabi sa announcement na presyo, pero may kaltas ang ninyo," sabi ng senador. Sa pagbibigay ng ayuda, sabi ni Cayetano na dapat inaanunsyo kung magkano ang matatanggap ng bawat benepisaryo para malinaw ito sa lahat. "Sa aking opisina, inannounce namin paulit-ulit na dapat ito ang amount na i-uwi ninyo. Para kapag iba ang amount, kaya nilang magsumbong on the spot," paliwanag niya. Sinabihan din niya ang mga organizer na gawin ang mga payout sa mga pampublikong lugar. "We don't do this in private offices. Dapat sa covered or open court at may staff na andoon," aniya. Ang lahat ng pag-iingat na ito, aniya, ay dapat makatulong na maiwasan ang miscommunication at isulong ang transparency at accountability sa mga pamamahagi ng ayuda.