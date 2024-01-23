PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release

January 23, 2024 "Protect the interest of the Filipino people," asserts Bong Go amid possible suspension of voter's registration to accommodate people's initiative signature verification Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has emphatically voiced his stand in protecting the Filipinos' right to suffrage by ensuring that voter registration, especially for new applicants, is not compromised amid moves to prioritize the verification of signatures submitted to the Commission of Elections for the proposed constitutional amendments through People's Initiative. In an ambush interview on Sunday, January 21, after aiding fire victims in Cebu City before joining the Sinulog Festivities, Go emphasized the importance of upholding democratic processes and the rights of Filipinos to vote. "Unang-una, para po sa akin, mas prayoridad po dapat ang voter registration, lalo na po sa mga bagong gustong magparehistro. This is democracy at karapatan po ng bawat Pilipino na makaboto. Yan po ang ating prayoridad sa ngayon. Hindi po para galawin ang Constitution," Go asserted, underscoring his stance that the right to vote is a fundamental aspect of Philippine democracy. His comments come in response to the recent statement from the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) regarding the possible temporary halt of voter registration due to the reported push for constitutional amendments through People's Initiative. According to COMELEC Spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco, the suspension might be necessary as each municipality and the city has only one election officer who cannot simultaneously handle registration and verification of signatures submitted for the People's Initiative. COMELEC Chairman George Garcia has mentioned that the focus needs to shift towards verification if the petition advances. This process involves local COMELEC offices verifying and certifying the names and signatures on the petitions submitted nationwide. However, Go stressed the need to protect fundamental provisions of the current constitution especially when it comes to the right to participate in National and Local Elections. He added that any proposed change in the constitution must aim to benefit the Filipino people, particularly the less privileged, rather than politicians. He emphasized the importance of taking time to amend the constitution and maintaining a system of checks and balances within the government. "Para nga sa akin, let's protect the Constitution... Dapat walang makinabang na pulitiko dito. Yung mga ordinaryong Pilipino ang makikinabang, yung mahihirap. At kung hindi naman kailangan, bakit natin galawin. Bakit tayo nagmamadali? Let's protect the Constitution," Go stated. Go has consistently emphasized the importance of public benefit over political gain in any potential amendments to the Philippine Constitution. "Maaalala ninyo, nung mga nakaraang taon, tuwing tinatanong po ako diyan sa isyung yan, itong Charter Change, People's Initiative, gagalawin ang Konstitusyon, maaalala ninyo ang sagot ko? Ang (sabi ko) makinabang dapat yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Hindi po pulitiko ang dapat na makinabang," he earlier said. He further emphasized that if the 37-year-old Constitution is to be amended, it should be for the benefit of ordinary Filipinos, particularly the underprivileged, and not for politicians. "So kung pulitiko po ang makikinabang, hindi po ako sang-ayon d'yan. Kung gagalawin man po, kung saka-sakali ang 37 years na nating Konstitusyon, dapat po ang ordinaryong Pilipino o 'yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan ang makikinabang, hindi po 'yung pulitiko," said Go. "'Yan lang po ang aking posisyon noon pa, hanggang ngayon hindi po ito magbabago," he added. Meanwhile, regarding alleged bribery in exchange for signatures supporting the People's Initiative, he expressed concern over such reports, insisting on Filipinos' voluntary and unbiased participation to preserve the integrity of the exercise and uphold the people's will. "Pero ang akin naman dito kung saka-sakali man pong may kapalit ay nakakabahala po ito," said Go. "Dapat po kusa po ng Pilipino, hindi dapat suhulan. Wala pong dapat kapalit. Kung ano pong gusto ng Pilipino. Kung ayaw po ng Pilipino huwag po. Wala pong pilitan dito. At mayroon nga tayong nababalitaan na panunuhol ay dapat po matigil po ito. Kung ano lang po ang gusto ng Pilipino lalung-lalo na po ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap," he added.