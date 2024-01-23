Navigating The Skies: Small Drones Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | 3DR, AeroVironment Inc, Parrot SA

Small Drones Market

Increased operational efficiency and surge in demand for improved surveillance are expected to drive the small drones market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Drones Market by Size (Microdrones and Nano drones), by Type (Rotary Wing and Fixed Wing), and by Application (Commercial, Recreational, and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 to 2030." According to the report, the global small drones industry to gain an estimate of $24.29 billion in 2030, having witnessed a value of $7.44 billion in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.16% from 2021 to 2030.

By size, the small drones market is segregated into nano drones and micro drones. The micro drones segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high capabilities of small drones that are being deployed for numerous commercial and defense applications throughout the world.

This report offers an in-depth assessment of the major players in the global small drones market. They have taken various strategies, including the launch of new products, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements, to gain their foothold in the market and remain dominant in various regions. The report serves to emphasize the competitive dynamics of the market, as well as the performance of the business, the top segments, the product portfolio, and the strategic moves of market participants.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

The global small drones market is experiencing growth due to the increase in demand for enhanced surveillance, and improved operational efficiency. On the other hand, strict drone regulations limit the market growth. Moreover, the developments in drone technologies bring remunerative new opportunities in the coming years.

Depending on application, the small drones market is fragmented into commercial, defense, and recreational. The recreational segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for recreational small drones, which are used by thousands of customers throughout the world.

By type, the rotary wing segment garnered the largest share in 2020, holding more than 90% of the global small drones market revenue, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast timeframe. This is because rotary wing drones are in large demand for a variety of industrial applications across the world. On the other hand, the fixed wing segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. This is due to there has been an increase in demand for high-flight range aircraft.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, North America held the major market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global small drones market revenue, and is anticipated to dominate the market by 2030. This is due to a significant increase in research and development, technological advancement by leading players, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the production of dependable, accurate, and efficient small unmanned aerial vehicles.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

BAE Systems Plc.

Teledyne FLIR LLC.

Autel Robotics

DJI Technology

Elbit Systems Ltd.

SkyDio

AeroVironment Inc.

Parrot SA

3DR

Hubsan

By application, the recreational segment held the major market share in 2020, contributed to nearly half of the global small drones market revenue, and is expected to retain its lion's share throughout the forecast period.

