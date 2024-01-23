Loughborough University Adds Proto Hologram Tech to Capabilities

Loughborough has become the first university in the UK to incorporate holoportation technology to enhance the educational experience of its students.

Loughborough, UK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loughborough University announced today the addition of Proto hologram technology to its campus resources. The device enables live beaming from anywhere in the world for real-time, interactive teaching experiences – expanding options for students while reducing its carbon impact. Loughborough, a top ten university in the UK, is the first higher education institution in the country to acquire and utilize Proto’s technology.

Using Proto, Loughborough is now able to live-beam guest speakers from global industry into lectures to give talks and answer students' questions just as if they were in the room together, giving students access to professionals who they otherwise would not have the chance to engage with. The University is also able to beam in colleagues from its London campus and other global partner institutions for co-teaching experiences where appropriate.

In addition, the technology will be used for presenting 3D digital objects for closer inspection – for instance for engineering, architecture, design and sports science classes – where they can be rotated and studied in detail. Similarly, students will be able to showcase their own outputs – such as product designs or fashion shows – to broader audiences. The unit will also be used to present pre-recorded messages and talks from industry partners and distinguished alumni, and using Proto’s industry first AI hologram avatar capability, to provide interactive guidance and information for prospective students, their parents and guardians during events such as university open days.

“This new technology will enhance the learning experiences of our students, enabling us to offer more interaction with external guests, particularly those based overseas,” Professor Rachel Thomson, the University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience said. “We look forward to exploring just what is possible with the Proto hologram technology.”





Loughborough University Professors Vikki Locke and Gary Burnett demonstrate the Proto Epic hologram system on campus.

“Education has always been a key use case as we developed the Proto platform,” said David Nussbaum, Inventor and CEO of Proto Inc. “And in Loughborough we have a perfect partner to show all the ways the technology can boost education, in an environmentally sound way, for the first time in England.”

Proto is the original, patented hologram device and platform, and is in use globally by Fortune 500 companies, universities, hospitals, museums, sports venues, retail and the entertainment industry. Previously in education, Proto has been used at Harvard, Dartmouth, William & Mary Law School, Hobart & Williams, Gallaudet, the University of Central Florida, and many more. In the UK, Proto is a partner with Verizon, BT, IBM, and VirginMedia 02 and has been used by stars like Lewis Hamilton, Usain Bolt, Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, and the players of England Rugby.

About Loughborough University: Loughborough has been awarded five stars in the independent QS Stars university rating scheme, named the best university in the world for sports-related subjects in the 2023 QS World University Rankings – the seventh year running – and University of the Year for Sport by The Times and Sunday Times University Guide 2022. Loughborough is ranked 7th in The UK Complete University Guide 2023, 10th in the Guardian University League Table 2024 and 10th in the Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024. Loughborough is consistently ranked in the top twenty of UK universities in the Times Higher Education’s ‘table of tables’, and in the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021 over 90% of its research was rated as ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally-excellent’. In recognition of its contribution to the sector, Loughborough has been awarded seven Queen's Anniversary Prizes. The Loughborough University London campus is based on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and offers postgraduate and executive-level education, as well as research and enterprise opportunities. It is home to influential thought leaders, pioneering researchers and creative innovators who provide students with the highest quality of teaching and the very latest in modern thinking. Visit us at lboro.ac.uk .

About Proto Inc.: Proto is the original, patented hologram device and the platform that makes holoportation a reality. The Los Angeles-based company is active in enterprise, entertainment, education, healthcare, retail and more, and distributes the large Proto Epic, the smaller Proto M, and its hologram AI Protobot globally from showrooms in New York, London, Dubai, Seoul and beyond. More info at protohologram.com





