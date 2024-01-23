Network Performance Monitoring Market to Cross US$ 5,632.1 Million at 13.2% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Study

Rising Complexities of Networks Worldwide and Need for Real-time Insights to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Network Performance Monitoring Market

Rockville , Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Network Performance Monitoring Market is estimated to be worth US$ 1,625.5 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow rapidly at a 13.2% CAGR through 2034. By 2034, the market is expected to be worth more than US$ 5,632.1 million.

As companies seek to increase network performance and security, the network performance monitoring market is likely to expand. With the rising complexity and diversity of modern networks, real-time visibility over network performance, traffic, and availability become critical. This insight enables firms to identify and fix issues that would otherwise impact their business operations or customer experience.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9496

Key Segments of Network Performance Monitoring Market Research Report

By Enterprise Size By End User By Region Small & Mid-sized Retailers

Large Retailers Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Network Service Providers

Governments

Enterprises North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The network monitoring market is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years, owing to the rising need for digital transformation across several industries. As more companies use digital technologies, the demand for dependable and effective network monitoring solutions has grown. Monitoring and controlling network performance gets increasingly difficult as networks become more complex and distributed.

“Organizations are able to employ network performance monitoring tools to optimize network performance, avoid downtime, and increase network security. These solutions are becoming increasingly relevant for enterprises and industries of all sizes as modern networks become more sophisticated," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global network performance monitoring market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The North American network performance monitoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.9% in the United States over the forecast period.

The network performance monitoring market industry in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 14.0% through 2034.

Based on the enterprise size, the network performance monitoring for the large retailers segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 76.3% in 2024.

Competitive Analysis

Companies have been focusing on developing new solutions, expanding their product portfolios, and collaborating with other players to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, companies are also emphasizing strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market. Overall, the network performance monitoring market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years, with new players expected to enter the market and existing players expected to continue expanding their offerings.

Some of the prominent companies in the market are SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Paessler AG, Nagios Enterprises, LLC, and ManageEngine.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9496

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5,632.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 13.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 32Tables No. of Figures 160 Figures



Large Retailers Lead the Way: Dominance and Growth in Network Performance Monitoring Market

In 2024, network performance monitoring within the large retailers segment is projected to command a substantial 76.3% market share, based on enterprise size, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% throughout the forecast period.

This segment's robust growth is driven by the intricate networks of large retailers, necessitating continuous monitoring to ensure seamless operations and heightened customer satisfaction. As online shopping gains widespread popularity, retailers are making significant investments in their digital infrastructure to deliver a frictionless shopping experience, consequently fueling the demand for network performance monitoring solutions in the retail sector.

While segments like telecommunications, IT, and healthcare also contribute to the network performance monitoring market, the large retailers segment remains the predominant force in driving market dynamics.

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Network Access Control Market : The network access control market has garnered a market value of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 22% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 15.37 Bn.

Network Analyzer Market : The global network analyzer market is valued at US$ 500 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 800 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market : The network attached storage (NAS) market is poised to embark on a positive trajectory, documenting a 14% value CAGR from 2022-2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 115.2 Billion by 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.