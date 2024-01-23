Icymi: Manchin Visits 35th Annual West Virginia Hunting And Fishing Show

January 22, 2024

Washington, DC – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited the 35th annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show to thank organizers and exhibitors for their tireless work to promote and protect outdoor sporting activities.

“The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is always a great event that brings thousands of sportsmen and women together from across West Virginia and beyond,” said Senator Manchin. “It is fitting that one of the nation’s best outdoors shows takes place here in West Virginia – with world-class fishing and hunting opportunities right in our backyard. As a life-long hunter and fisherman myself, I enjoyed talking to vendors from around the world and being part of the camaraderie from participating in these outdoor traditions.”