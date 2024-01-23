U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

U.S. Embassy in Amman

Notice of Funding Opportunity

Funding Opportunity Title: Promoting U.S. Study: A Tribute to 75 Years of U.S-Jordan Relations EducationUSA College Fair.

Funding Opportunity Number: PAS-JOR-FY24-003

Deadline for Applications: March 21, 2024

Assistance Listing Number: 19.040- Public Diplomacy Programs

Total Amount Available: $100,000

A. PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

The U.S. Embassy in Amman announces an open competition for not-for-profit organizations registered in Jordan and the U.S. to organize the 2024 EducationUSA College Fair in Jordan. The fair will serve as a nexus, connecting Jordanian students, parents, and high school counselors/administrators with representatives from 35 U.S. universities. Capitalizing on the 7.5 percent increase in Jordanians studying in the United States during the 2022-2023 academic year, the EducationUSA fair will solidify the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to fostering collaboration, academic excellence and promoting unparalleled U.S. higher education opportunities for Jordanians.

American higher education institutions participating in the fair should represent a diverse geographical and academic landscape and offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. Fair attendees will have an opportunity to learn about various programs and admission criteria for multiple U.S. higher education institutions. Discussions with U.S. universities, the Embassy EducationUSA adviser, and U.S. Embassy representatives at the fair will help students make informed choices about U.S. higher education, learn about the U.S. student visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the United States.

Priority Region: Jordan

Program Objectives:

This initiative, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of U.S. Jordan relations, endeavors to bring 35 diverse U.S. higher education institutions to Jordan for a two-day EducationUSA Fair during International Education Week 2024 (November 18-23). The EducationUSA fair is strategically designed to encourage Jordanian students to pursue their higher education studies in the United States. The event will include information booths, targeted workshops covering the U.S. admissions processes, scholarship opportunities, and pertinent breakout sessions covering topics such as personal statement composition and soliciting recommendation letters.

The fair will provide an opportunity for students and their parents to meet with the of 35 accredited universities and colleges from different parts of the United States. The fair is open to students seeking bachelor’s as well as master’s and PhD programs in the United States. There is no participation fee, but registration will be required.

The selected grantee will undertake the orchestration of fair logistics, encompassing venue procurement, event content, strategic event marketing, registration facilitation, and ensuring accommodation for university representatives.

Mission Objective

This program supports the U.S. Embassy objectives to achieve inclusive economic growth and improving education outcomes, especially among women and youth while facilitating legitimate economy-building travel.

Key Program Components:

Phase 1: Promoting the Fair to U.S. Higher Education Institutions:

Develop a targeted outreach campaign to U.S. higher education institutions, highlighting the unique benefits of participating in the EducationUSA Educational Fair in Jordan.

Collaborate with the Embassy’s EducationUSA adviser to streamline application processes and curate the final selection of participating universities using the EducationUSA Fair portal.

Reach out to U.S. university admissions offices, international program coordinators, and relevant departments to present the education fair as a valuable opportunity for international student recruitment.

Design personalized invitations for U.S. universities, clearly articulating the advantages of attending the fair and the unique offerings for establishing connections with prospective Jordanian students. Highlight the fair’s alignment with broader U.S. internationalization goals.

Leverage existing education networks, associations, and partnerships to disseminate information about the fair, including alumni networks of U.S. universities with a presence in Jordan or the Middle East.

Collaborate with entities such as NAFSA, American Council on Education, and other relevant organizations to amplify the fair’s visibility

Streamline the application process for U.S. institutions in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy Education USA advisor, making it straightforward and easily accessible.

Maintain a consistent flow of updates and reminders to participating U.S. higher education institutions regarding the fair, application deadlines, and any pertinent details.

Phase 2: Promoting the Fair to Jordanian Participants, High Schools, and Local Education Institutions:

Execute a marketing strategy spanning print, audio, visual and targeted social media posts with branding, aligning the fair with the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Jordan bilateral relations.

anniversary of U.S.-Jordan bilateral relations. Implement a user-friendly online registration system, encouraging early sign-ups for both the fair and breakout sessions.

Obtain official approval from the Ministry of Higher Education to host the fair. Work closely with relevant authorities to ensure compliance with local Jordanian regulations and secure necessary permits.

Incorporate local influencers and Jordanians who have studied in the United States to help promote the fair through social media, radio, and other outlets.

Partner with schools and universities for seamless integration of fair promotions into their communication channels.

Collaborate closely with local schools, universities, educational entities and youth centers disseminating informative flyers and brochures about the fair.

Establish a press and media engagement plan, working in tandem with the U.S. Embassy for maximum event coverage, including press releases and captivating social media content.

Recognize parental influence and conduct targeted outreach, including informational sessions and/or webinars.

Phase 3: Accommodation Coordination, Orientation and Welcome Dinner

Manage hotel reservations for university representatives, ensuring convenient and comfortable lodging at the fair venue.

Provide U.S. university representatives information regarding visas, travel insurance, and cultural activities to enjoy while in Jordan.

Aid in coordinating travel logistics, including transportation to and from the airport. Provide clear instructions on arrival procedures and facilitate a seamless transition for university representatives.

Coordinate the logistical intricacies of booking a venue the night before the fair for an exclusive meet-and-greet between U.S. university representatives, Jordanian universities, embassy employees and other education stakeholders in Jordan.

Host a comprehensive pre-departure (virtual) orientation for university representatives, delving into Jordan-specific information, statistics, cultural nuances, customs, and an overview of the education system.

Facilitate introductions to key Embassy personnel and Jordan education stakeholders during a welcoming dinner event.

Phase 4: EducationUSA Fair Content and Logistics:

Spearhead the recruitment and coordination of a dedicated team of volunteers for both pre-fair and day-of-fair activities. Assign specific roles to volunteers and staff members, such as guiding attendees, assisting university representatives, and handling logistical challenges.

Oversee all logistical elements, including venue selection, booth setup, backdrops, audio/visual setup, decorations, floor mapping, branding compliance, breakout session planning, refreshment arrangements, and on-site staff support.

Collaborate with the EducationUSA Adviser to curate a lineup of speakers for the breakout sessions, including representatives from the U.S. Embassy, Consular Section, and standardized testing offices.

The grantee should work closely with college representatives’ sessions focusing on scholarship opportunities specifically tailored for Jordanian student, interviews, application procedures, and standardized testing requirements

Implement student registration process upon arrival at the fair, considering elements such as personalized sessions with college recruiters, information kits with detailed schedule and university profiles. If applicable, create QR codes and display prominently at the EducationUSA fair, so that attendees can scan with their smartphones to access the fair schedule and content.

Coordinate with universities to ensure smooth setup of materials and electronic devices at their booths. Provide technical support for any issues that may arise during the fair, ensuring a seamless presentation for university representatives.

The grantee should secure a photographer/videographer to document the EducationUSA fair, capturing key moments and obtaining testimonials from program participants.

Develop a printed guide of all participating universities to share with students. This would include University summary, contact info, location, deadline, majors offered and scholarships.

Grantee must share the contact info of all students signed up for the fair.

Phase 5- Feedback and Continuous Engagement

Implement a feedback collection system from both university representatives and students, ensuring continuous improvement.

Utilize surveys and feedback forms to gather insights on the fair’s effectiveness, areas for improvement and overall satisfaction.

Explore virtual platforms to keep participants informed about opportunities, updates, and information beyond the fair.

PHASE 6: Ensure Adherence to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Principles:

As part of this grant, the selected partner is expected to adhere to principles of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) to ensure a fair and accessible EducationUSA Fair. The following guidelines should be observed:

Accessibility Considerations: Ensure that event venues are wheelchair accessible and provide necessary accommodations for individuals with disabilities. Implement inclusive design practices for all promotional materials, ensuring accessibility for individuals with visual or auditory impairments.

Inclusive Outreach: Develop marketing strategies that reach a diverse audience, emphasizing inclusivity across various demographics, including but not limited to gender, ethnicity, socio-economic background, and individuals with disabilities.

Equitable Participation: Facilitate an inclusive registration process, accommodating diverse needs and providing necessary support for individuals with disabilities. Ensure that breakout sessions, presentations, and materials are accessible to all attendees, including those with diverse learning styles and abilities.

Cultural Sensitivity: Foster an environment that respects and appreciates cultural diversity, promoting an inclusive atmosphere for all participants. Encourage the representation of diverse voices and perspectives in all aspects of the EducationUSA Fair, including speakers, exhibitors, and promotional content.

Language Accessibility: Provide information and communication materials appropriate for persons with disabilities. Utilize interpreters or translation services to facilitate effective communication for attendees with diverse language backgrounds.

B. FEDERAL AWARD INFORMATION

Length of performance period: 3 to 6 months

Number of awards anticipated: 1 award

Award amounts: Maximum of $100,000 and a minimum of $25,000

Total available funding: $100,000

Type of Funding: FY24 Smith Mundt Public Diplomacy Funds

Anticipated programs start date: June 1, 2024

This notice is subject to availability of funding.

Funding Instrument Type: Cooperative Agreement. The U.S. Embassy Amman will be substantially involved in the following:

-The embassy will provide logo and branding guidelines for promotional materials, educational content, and multimedia used during the trainings.

– Announce the virtual fair on the EducationUSA portal.

– Approve selection of participating universities and colleges

-Approve the lodging and fair venue, as well as workshop topics and format.

-Approve the marketing plan for the EducationUSA fair

-Select and approve speakers for the breakout sessions.

Program Performance Period: Proposed programs should be completed in 6 months or less.

ELIGILIBITY INFORMATION

Eligible Applicants

The following not-for- profit registered organizations from U.S. and Jordan are eligible to apply:

Registered Not-for-profit organizations, including think tanks and civil society/non-governmental organizations and Educational institutions

Nonprofits having a 501(c)(3) status with the IRS, other than institutions of higher education

To be considered for funding under this opportunity, applicants SHALL:

Have demonstrable previous experience working in Jordan. This should be addressed within the project narrative section of your application.

Meet ALL of the registration requirements listed below.

Meet any requirements listed as MANDATORY in Other Eligibility Considerations, below.

Cost Sharing or Matching

There is no minimum or maximum percentage required for this competition. However, PAS Amman encourages applicants to provide maximum levels of cost sharing and funding in support of its programs.

Cost-sharing or matching is not an evaluation criteria of this NOFO.

Other Eligibility Requirements

In order to be eligible to receive an award, all organizations must have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) number issued via www.SAM.gov as well as a valid registration on www.SAM.gov. Please see Section D for more information. Individuals are not required to have a UEI or be registered in SAM.gov.

Applicants are only allowed to submit one proposal per organization. If more than one proposal is submitted from an organization, all proposals from that institution will be considered ineligible for funding.

D. APPLICATION AND SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Address to Request Application Package

Application forms required below are available at grants.gov

Content and Form of Application Submission

Please follow all instructions below carefully . Proposals that do not meet the requirements of this announcement or fail to comply with the stated requirements will be ineligible.

Content of Application

Please ensure:

The proposal clearly addresses the goals and objectives of this funding opportunity

All documents are in English

All budgets are in U.S. dollars

All pages are numbered

All documents are formatted to 8 ½ x 11 paper, and

All Microsoft Word documents are single-spaced, 12 point Times New Roman font, with a minimum of 1-inch margins.

NOTE: Applications that do not include all the required documentation described below will not advance past the Technical Eligibility Review stage. Applicants may not add any materials to an application once it has been submitted and the competition deadline has passed.

The following documents are required :

Mandatory application forms

SF-424 (Application for Federal Assistance – organizations) or SF-424-I (Application for Federal Assistance –individuals) at Grants.gov

or at Grants.gov SF-424A (Budget Information for Non-Construction programs) at gov

SF-424B (Assurances for Non-Construction programs) at Grants.gov (note: the SF-424B is only required for individuals and for organizations not registered in SAM.gov)

2. Summary Page: Cover sheet stating the applicant’s name and organization, proposal date, program title, program period proposed start and end date, and brief purpose of the program.

3. Proposal (10 pages maximum): The proposal should contain sufficient information that anyone not familiar with it would understand exactly what the applicant wants to do. Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the PAS proposal template. You may use your own proposal format, but it must include all the items below.

Proposal Summary: Short narrative that outlines the proposed program, including program objectives and anticipated impact.

Short narrative that outlines the proposed program, including program objectives and anticipated impact. Introduction to the Organization or Individual applying : A description of past and present operations, showing ability to carry out the program, including information on all previous grants from the U.S. Embassy and/or U.S. government agencies.

: A description of past and present operations, showing ability to carry out the program, including information on all previous grants from the U.S. Embassy and/or U.S. government agencies. Problem Statement: Clear, concise and well-supported statement of the problem to be addressed and why the proposed program is needed

Clear, concise and well-supported statement of the problem to be addressed and why the proposed program is needed Program Goals and Objectives: Program Goals and Objectives: The “goals” describe what the program is intended to achieve. What aspect of the relationship between the S. and Jordan will be improved? The “objectives” refer to the intermediate accomplishments on the way to the goals. Program objectives should be “SMART”:

Specific – What are the specific objectives of the program activities and how will those objectives achieve the intended program impact?

Measurable – What are the quantifiable results that determine achievement of each objectives?

Achievable – Can the program meet the objectives within time and/or resource constraints?

Relevant – How will success of the objectives contribute to the program’s overarching goal?

Time-Bound – Is it clear how long the program has to achieve the objectives and the point at which success will be measured?

Program Activities : Describe the program activities and how they will help achieve the objectives.

: Describe the program activities and how they will help achieve the objectives. Program Methods and Design : A description of how the program is expected to work to solve the stated problem and achieve the goal. Include a logic model as appropriate.

: A description of how the program is expected to work to solve the stated problem and achieve the goal. Include a logic model as appropriate. Proposed Program Schedule and Timeline: Applicants must provide an overall breakdown of the order and timeframe in which all project activities will take place. This item should provide a macro snapshot of what will take place from beginning to end of the project. Applicants must ensure that the timeline of activities/events corresponds with details provided in the Project Narrative and Logic Model / Theory of Change.

Applicants must provide an overall breakdown of the order and timeframe in which all project activities will take place. This item should provide a macro snapshot of what will take place from beginning to end of the project. Applicants must ensure that the timeline of activities/events corresponds with details provided in the Project Narrative and Logic Model / Theory of Change. Key Personnel: Names, titles, roles and experience/qualifications of key personnel involved in the program. What proportion of their time will be used in support of this program? For each position designated as key personnel for this project, applicants must provide the following:

If the position is already filled: Provide brief biographical information summarizing the person’s qualifications, as well as a brief description of the roles or responsibilities pertaining to this project. If the person to fill a key position has not yet been hired: Provide a brief summary of the job description, which should include a description of the roles and responsibilities pertaining to this project, as well as a description of qualifications of eligible candidates.

NOTE: If an applicant is proposing sub grant partner(s) as part of their project design, Key Personnel/Positions of the sub grantee must also be included.

Program Partners: List the names and type of involvement of key partner organizations and sub-awardees.

List the names and type of involvement of key partner organizations and sub-awardees. Program Monitoring and Evaluation Plan: Proposals must include a draft Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Performance Monitoring Plan (PMP). The M&E PMP should show how applicants intend to measure and demonstrate progress towards the project’s objectives and goals. Attachment x of this funding opportunity contains a template that may be used to fulfill this requirement. Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the same format as provided in the template, to ensure a thorough PMP.

The key components to the PMP are as follows:

a. Monitoring and Evaluation Narrative: In narrative form, applicants should describe how they intend to monitor and evaluate the activities of their award and collect data that tracks award performance. In addition, the applicant should describe any M&E processes, including key personnel, management structure (where M&E fits into the overall program’s staff structure), technology, and as well provide a brief budget narrative explaining any line-item expenditures for M&E listed in the program’s budget. Submission should demonstrate an ability to adjust project activities based on new information. If the proposal is from a prior grantee, the proposal discusses how the grantee has adapted, improved or otherwise modified their approach based on learning from previous experience. This narrative is limited to two pages.

b. Theory of Change Diagram: Applicants will be expected to submit either a Theory of Change diagram or an If-Then Statement that illustrates how project activities will lead to intended outcomes. The template provided includes a suggested format for these requirements.

c. Monitoring and Evaluation Datasheet: The applicant must include their proposed activities and their expected outputs and outcomes as well as the goals and objectives as written in the NOFO. The datasheet’s purpose is to explicitly illustrate how a project’s activities lead to tangible results (such as increased beneficiary skills, knowledge, or attitudes) that ultimately address a PDS objective.

The selected applicant’s M&E PMP is subject to review and approval before any award will be issued under this NOFO. The selected applicant will be required to work with PDS Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator to ensure the applicant’s M&E PMP achieves an expected level of expertise and meets PDS objectives.

Expenses directly associated with monitoring and evaluation are considered allowable. The suggested template includes a space to list the portion of the total budget amount directly associated with monitoring and evaluation activities.

Risk Analysis: All programs inherently contain both internal and external risks. However, with proper identification and management, risks can be prepared for, minimized or mitigated. The purpose of a risk analysis is to identify the internal and external risks associated with the proposed program in the application, rate the likelihood of the risks, rate the potential impact of the risks on the program, and identify actions that could help mitigate the risks. Applicants should include all assumptions and external factors identified in the logic model in the risk analysis. Applicants should rate the likelihood of a risk and potential impact of the risk as “High,” “Medium,” or “Low.” Note: PAS requires organizations to conduct adequate risk analysis and remediation throughout the life of a program and provide revisions to risk analysis documents and processes as necessary.

All programs inherently contain both internal and external risks. However, with proper identification and management, risks can be prepared for, minimized or mitigated. The purpose of a risk analysis is to identify the internal and external risks associated with the proposed program in the application, rate the likelihood of the risks, rate the potential impact of the risks on the program, and identify actions that could help mitigate the risks. Applicants should include all assumptions and external factors identified in the logic model in the risk analysis. Applicants should rate the likelihood of a risk and potential impact of the risk as "High," "Medium," or "Low." Note: PAS requires organizations to conduct adequate risk analysis and remediation throughout the life of a program and provide revisions to risk analysis documents and processes as necessary.

Future Funding or Sustainability Applicant's plan for continuing the program beyond the grant period, or the availability of other resources, if applicable.

4. Budget Justification Narrative: After filling out the SF-424A Budget (above), use a separate sheet of paper to describe each of the budget expenses in detail. See section H. Other Information: Guidelines for Budget Submissions below for further information.

NOTE: Applicants are strongly encouraged to use the same format as provided in the template, and to submit summary and detailed line-item budgets in Excel form, and the Budget Narrative as either a PDF or Word file. If the applicant does not use the template, the applicant must ensure that their submission includes all elements outlined in the sample.

5. Attachments:

1-page CV or resume of key personnel who are proposed for the program.

Letters of support from program partners describing the roles and responsibilities of each partner

If your organization has a Negotiated Indirect Cost Rate Agreement (NICRA) and includes NICRA charges in the budget, your latest NICRA should be included as a PDF file.

Official permission letters, if required for program activities

Documentation of non-profit or non-commercial status; applicants that don’t submit documentation for non-profit status will be considered ineligible

Unique Entity Identifier and System for Award Management (SAM.gov)

6. Unique Entity Identifier and System for Award Management (SAM.gov)

Required Registrations:

All prime organizations, whether based in the United States or in another country, must have a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) and an active registration with the SAM.gov before submitting an application. DRL may not review applications from or make awards to applicants that have not completed all applicable UEI and SAM.gov requirements. A UEI is one of the data elements mandated by Public Law 109-282, the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act (FFATA), for all Federal awards.

Note: As of April 2022, a DUNS number is no longer required for federal assistance applications.

The 2 CFR 200 requires that sub-grantees obtain a UEI number. Please note the UEI for sub-grantees is not required at the time of application but will be required before the award is processed and/or directed to a sub-grantee.

Note: The process of obtaining or renewing a SAM.gov registration may take anywhere from 4-8 weeks. Please begin your registration as early as possible .

Organizations based in the United States or that pay employees within the United States will need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) code, and a UEI number prior to registering in SAM.gov.

or that pay employees within the United States will need an Employer Identification Number (EIN) from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) code, and a UEI number prior to registering in SAM.gov. Organizations based outside of the United States and that do not pay employees within the United States do not need an EIN from the IRS, but do need a UEI number prior to registering in SAM.gov. Please note that as of December 2022, organizations based outside of the United States that do not intend to apply for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awards are no longer required to have a NATO CAGE (NCAGE) code to apply for non-DoD foreign assistance funding opportunities. If an applicant organization is mid-registration and wishes to remove an NCAGE code from their sam.gov registration, the applicant should submit a help desk ticket (“incident”) with the Federal Service Desk (FSD) online at fsd.gov to seek guidance on how to do so.

All prime organizations must also continue to maintain active SAM.gov registration with current information at all times during which they have an active Federal award or application under consideration by a Federal award agency. SAM.gov requires all entities to renew their registration once a year in order to maintain an active registration status in SAM. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure it has an active registration in SAM.gov and to maintain that active registration. If an applicant has not fully complied with the requirements at the time of application, the applicant may be deemed technically ineligible to receive an award and use that determination as a basis for making an award to another applicant.

Please refer to 2 CFR 25.200 for additional information.

Note: SAM.gov is not the same as SAMS Domestic. It is free of charge to register in both systems, but the registration processes are different.

Information is included on the SAM.gov website to help international registrations, including “Quick Start Guide for International Registrations” and “Helpful Hints.” Navigate to www.SAM.gov, click “HELP” in the top navigation bar, then click, “Explore” and “New to SAM.gov?” for general information. Please note, guidance on SAM.gov and the guidance on GSA’s website about requirement for registering in SAM.gov is subject to change. Applicants should review the website for the most up-to-date guidance.

D.3.1 Exemptions

An exemption from these requirements may be permitted on a case-by-case basis if:

An applicant’s identity must be protected due to potential endangerment of their mission, their organization’s status, their employees, or individuals being served by the applicant.

For an applicant, if the Federal awarding agency makes a determination that there are exigent circumstances that prohibit the applicant from receiving a unique entity identifier and completing SAM registration prior to receiving a Federal award. In these instances, Federal awarding agencies must require the recipient to obtain a unique entity identifier and complete SAM registration within 30 days of the Federal award date.

Organizations requesting exemption from UEI or SAM.gov requirements must email the point of contact listed in the NOFO at least two weeks prior to the deadline in the NOFO providing a justification of their request. Approval for a SAM.gov exemption must come from the warranted Grants Officer before the application can be deemed eligible for review.

Note: As of December 2022, organizations based outside of the United States that do not intend to apply for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awards are no longer required to have a NATO CAGE (NCAGE) code to apply for non-DoD foreign assistance funding opportunities..

Note : As of April 2022, a DUNS number is no longer required.

7. Submission Dates and Times

Applications are due no later than March 21, 2024

8. Funding Restrictions

Fees and travel cost to attend conferences in the United States, unless the travel is part of a larger-scope program/project and will tie directly to activities in Jordan

Ongoing salary costs (e.g., standing up or maintaining the operation of an organization)

Office equipment

Paying to complete activities begun with other funds

Refreshments (exception: expenses for coffee breaks and working lunches which are essential to the realization of the program might be funded)

Costs of alcoholic beverages

Furthermore award funds cannot be used for construction projects, vehicle purchases, real estate purchases or other similar purposes or for costs which are determined as unallowable in 2 CFR 200.

9. Other Submission Requirements

All application materials must be submitted by email to AmmanGrants@state.gov

E. APPLICATION REVIEW INFORMATION

Criteria

Each application will be evaluated and rated on the basis of the evaluation criteria outlined below.

Quality and Feasibility of the Program Idea – 20 points: The program idea is well developed, with detail about how program activities will be carried out. The proposal includes a reasonable implementation timeline.

Organizational Capacity and Record on Previous Grants – 20 points: The organization has expertise in its stated field and has the internal controls in place to manage federal funds. This includes a financial management system and a bank account.

Program Planning/Ability to Achieve Objectives – 15 points: Goals and objectives are clearly stated and program approach is likely to provide maximum impact in achieving the proposed results.

Budget – 10 points: The budget justification is detailed. Costs are reasonable in relation to the proposed activities and anticipated results. The budget is realistic, accounting for all necessary expenses to achieve proposed activities.

Monitoring and evaluation plan – 15 points: Applicant demonstrates it is able to measure program success against key indicators and provides milestones to indicate progress toward goals outlined in the proposal. The program includes output and outcome indicators, and shows how and when those will be measured.

Sustainability – 10 points: Program activities will continue to have positive impact after the end of the program.

Support of Equity and Underserved Communities – 10 points: Proposals should clearly demonstrate how the program will support and advance equity and engage underserved communities in program administration, design, and implementation.

Review and Selection Process

A review committee will evaluate all eligible applications.

Federal Awardee Performance & Integrity Information System (FAPIIS)

For any Federal award under a notice of funding opportunity, if the Federal awarding agency anticipates that the total Federal share will be greater than the simplified acquisition threshold on any Federal award under a notice of funding opportunity may include, over the period of performance (see §200.88 Simplified Acquisition Threshold), this section must also inform applicants:

I. That the Federal awarding agency, prior to making a Federal award with a total amount of Federal share greater than the simplified acquisition threshold, is required to review and consider any information about the applicant that is in the designated integrity and performance system accessible through SAM (currently FAPIIS) (see 41 U.S.C. 2313);

ii. That an applicant, at its option, may review information in the designated integrity and performance systems accessible through SAM and comment on any information about itself that a Federal awarding agency previously entered and is currently in the designated integrity and performance system accessible through SAM;

iii. That the Federal awarding agency will consider any comments by the applicant, in addition to the other information in the designated integrity and performance system, in making a judgment about the applicant’s integrity, business ethics, and record of performance under Federal awards when completing the review of risk posed by applicants as described in §200.206 Federal awarding agency review of risk posed by applicants.

F. FEDERAL AWARD ADMINISTRATION INFORMATION

Federal Award Notices

The grant award or cooperative agreement will be written, signed, awarded, and administered by the Grants Officer. The assistance award agreement is the authorizing document and it will be provided to the recipient for review and signature by email. The recipient may only start incurring program expenses beginning on the start date shown on the grant award document signed by the Grants Officer.

If a proposal is selected for funding, the Department of State has no obligation to provide any additional future funding. Renewal of an award to increase funding or extend the period of performance is at the discretion of the Department of State.

Issuance of this NOFO does not constitute an award commitment on the part of the U.S. government, nor does it commit the U.S. government to pay for costs incurred in the preparation and submission of proposals. Further, the U.S. government reserves the right to reject any or all proposals received.

Payment Method: Payment will be disbursed using the SF270 form on three to four installments.

Administrative and National Policy Requirements

Before submitting an application, applicants should review all the terms and conditions and required certifications which will apply to this award, to ensure that they will be able to comply.

These include:

In accordance with the Office of Management and Budget’s guidance located at 2 CFR part 200, all applicable Federal laws, and relevant Executive guidance, the Department of State will review and consider applications for funding, as applicable to specific programs, pursuant to this notice of funding opportunity in accordance with the following: NOTE:

Guidance for Grants and Agreements in Title 2 of the Code of Federal Regulations (2 CFR), as updated in the Federal Register’s 85 FR 49506 on August 13, 2020, particularly on:

Selecting recipients most likely to be successful in delivering results based on the program objectives through an objective process of evaluating Federal award applications (2 CFR part 200.205),

Prohibiting the purchase of certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment in alignment with section 889 of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2019 (Pub. L. No. 115—232) (2 CFR part 200.216),

Promoting the freedom of speech and religious liberty in alignment with Promoting Free Speech and Religious Liberty (E.O. 13798) and Improving Free Inquiry, Transparency, and Accountability at Colleges and Universities (E.O. 13864) (§§ 200.300, 200.303, 200.339, and 200.341),

Providing a preference, to the extent permitted by law, to maximize use of goods, products, and materials produced in the United States (2 CFR part 200.322), and

Terminating agreements in whole or in part to the greatest extent authorized by law, if an award no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities (2 CFR part 200.340).

In accordance with the Executive Order on Advancing Racial Equity and Underserved Communities, proposals should demonstrate how the program advances equity with respect to race, ethnicity, religion, income, geography, gender identity, sexual orientation, and disability. The proposal should also demonstrate how the program will further engagement in underserved communities and with individuals from underserved communities. Proposals should demonstrate how addressing racial equity and underserved communities will enhance the program’s goals and objectives, as well as the experience of participants.

The support of underserved communities will be part of the review criteria for this opportunity. Therefore, proposals should clearly demonstrate how the program will support and advance equity and engage underserved communities in program administration, design, and implementation.

Reporting

Reporting Requirements: Reporting is critical to effective program management and oversight. Reports are required as a means of evaluating the recipient’s progress and utilization of resources. They are divided between a performance progress report and a financial status report.

Recipients will, at a minimum, be required to submit Quarterly Performance Reports (QPR) and a Quarterly Financial Report (QFR). The QPRs will compare actual to planned performance and indicates the progress made in accomplishing each assistance award tasks/goals noted in the grant agreement and will contain analysis and summary of findings, both quantitative and qualitative, for key indicators. The QFRs provide a means of monitoring expenditures and comparing costs incurred with progress.

Recipients must report immediately when a program faces unplanned delays in implementation, fails to meet program targets or milestones, or costs increase. Any changes or revisions to the approved budget require prior approval from the Grants Officer.

Recipients are required to report program and beneficiary achievements on a quarterly basis (or provide written confirmation that there is no related news for the given quarter) beginning with second quarter’s program report.

G. FEDERAL AWARDING AGENCY CONTACTS

If you have any questions about the grant application process, please contact: AmmanGrants@state.gov.

H. OTHER INFORMATION

Guidelines for Budget Justification

Personnel and Fringe Benefits: Describe the wages, salaries, and benefits of temporary or permanent staff who will be working directly for the applicant on the program, and the percentage of their time that will be spent on the program.

Travel: Estimate the costs of travel and per diem for this program, for program staff, consultants or speakers, and participants/beneficiaries. If the program involves international travel, include a brief statement of justification for that travel.

Equipment: Describe any machinery, furniture, or other personal property that is required for the program, which has a useful life of more than one year (or a life longer than the duration of the program), and costs at least $5,000 per unit.

Supplies: List and describe all the items and materials, including any computer devices, that are needed for the program. If an item costs more than $5,000 per unit, then put it in the budget under Equipment.

Contractual: Describe goods and services that the applicant plans to acquire through a contract with a vendor. Also describe any sub-awards to non-profit partners that will help carry out the program activities.

Other Direct Costs: Describe other costs directly associated with the program, which do not fit in the other categories. For example, shipping costs for materials and equipment or applicable taxes. All “Other” or “Miscellaneous” expenses must be itemized and explained.

Indirect Costs: These are costs that cannot be linked directly to the program activities, such as overhead costs needed to help keep the organization operating. If your organization has a Negotiated Indirect Cost Rate (NICRA) and includes NICRA charges in the budget, attach a copy of your latest NICRA. Organizations that have never had a NICRA may request indirect costs of 10% of the modified total direct costs as defined in 2 CFR 200.68.

“Cost Sharing” refers to contributions from the organization or other entities other than the U.S. Embassy. It also includes in-kind contributions such as volunteers’ time and donated venues.

Alcoholic Beverages: Please note that award funds cannot be used for alcoholic beverages.

