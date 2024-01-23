Enzyme Substrates Market Projected to Surpass USD 26.03 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Technological Advancements
Enzyme substrates market surges due to rising demand in pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, and biofuels, catalyzing reactions for process efficiency.
The Enzyme Substrate market is expanding due to increasing demands in various industries.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Size, valued at USD 15.37 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 26.03 billion by 2030. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated at 6.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Advancements in technology propel Enzyme substrate market growth. Enhanced enzyme engineering and specificity, stability, and activity improvements in substrates are key drivers.
The enzyme substrates market is a rapidly growing sector in the biotechnology industry. Enzymes play a crucial role in various biological processes, and their ability to catalyze specific reactions makes them invaluable tools for researchers and industries alike.
Enzyme substrates are the molecules that enzymes act upon, initiating a chemical reaction. These substrates can be natural compounds found in living organisms or synthetic molecules designed to mimic specific biological processes. The demand for enzyme substrates is driven by their wide range of applications across different fields.
Market Report Scope:
Enzymes, being proteinaceous biocatalysts, find applications in diverse industries. They accelerate reactions, reduce time, and enhance production. Enzymes contribute to nutritional value in food and feed products, save resources, and pose no harm to the environment. The driving force behind the enzyme-substrate market is the increasing demand from industries like food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, cosmetics, and skincare. Additionally, enzyme substrates play a vital role in research & development activities, especially in drug discovery and cell-based assays, fostering market growth.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Type
• Protease
• Carbohydrase
• Lipase
• Polymerase and Nuclease
• Others
By Source
• Microorganisms
• Plants
• Animals
By Reaction Type
• Hydrolase
• Oxidoreductase
• Transferase
• Lyase
• Other
By Application
• Food and Beverages
• Household Care
• Bioenergy
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
• Feed
• Other
Market Analysis:
Evolving end-user demand in research and development activities propels Enzyme substrate demand. Applications like ELISA, Western Blotting, and detection systems contribute to the growing sales of Enzyme Substrates. The market is witnessing continuous growth, driven by traditional and emerging applications in life sciences. The expansion of the biocatalyst market and innovative products by leading manufacturers further contribute to market expansion.
Enzyme Substrates Market Growth:
• Enzyme Substrates Market growth is expected to continue at a steady pace in the coming years. Enzymes play a crucial role in various biological processes, and their substrates are essential for their proper functioning. As the demand for enzymes increases across industries such as healthcare, food and beverages, agriculture, and biotechnology, the market for enzyme substrates is also projected to expand.
• One of the key factors driving the growth of the enzyme substrates market is the increasing adoption of enzymes in various applications. Enzymes are widely used in diagnostic tests, drug development, food processing, and biofuel production, among others. With advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering techniques, new enzymes with enhanced properties are being developed regularly. This creates a demand for specific substrates that can effectively interact with these enzymes.
• Moreover, there is a growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions across industries. Enzymes offer several advantages over traditional chemical catalysts as they are highly specific, efficient, and environmentally friendly
Enzyme Substrates Market Opportunities:
• Increasing demand for enzyme substrates in various industries: The enzyme substrates market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand from industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, agriculture, and biofuels. Enzyme substrates play a crucial role in these industries by facilitating various biochemical reactions and processes.
• Advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering: The field of biotechnology has witnessed rapid advancements in recent years, leading to the development of novel enzymes with enhanced substrate specificity and catalytic efficiency. This has opened up new opportunities for enzyme substrate manufacturers to cater to specific industry needs.
• Growing awareness about sustainable solutions: With the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental conservation, there is a rising demand for eco-friendly alternatives in various sectors. Enzyme substrates offer a sustainable solution by enabling efficient enzymatic reactions that reduce the need for harsh chemicals or energy-intensive processes.
Segment Analysis:
The Food and Beverages segment dominated the market in 2022, securing the highest revenue share. This is attributed to the crucial role of enzyme substrates in enhancing production efficiency in the food and beverage industry. The substrates contribute to improved processes and quality, making them indispensable in this sector.
Impact of covid-19 on Enzyme Substrates Market :
• The impact of COVID-19 on the enzyme substrates market has been significant and multifaceted. Enzyme substrates are essential components used in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverages, and research laboratories. However, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, manufacturing processes, and overall market dynamics.
• One of the primary effects of COVID-19 on the enzyme substrates market is the disruption in the supply chain. Many enzyme substrate manufacturers heavily rely on raw materials sourced from different regions globally. The lockdown measures imposed by governments to contain the spread of the virus have led to restrictions on transportation and trade, causing delays in material procurement. This has resulted in a shortage of enzyme substrates, leading to a decline in production capacity.
Key Regional Development:
The USA stands as one of the largest markets globally for Enzyme Substrates, driven by demand in end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, beverage, personal and skincare. Research and development activities and diverse industrial applications contribute significantly to the growth of the Enzyme substrate market in the USA. Europe follows as the second-largest producer due to its strong presence in the medicinal, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.
Key Takeaways:
• Continuous progress in enzyme engineering and substrate properties drives market growth.
• Rising applications in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, biofuels, cosmetics, and skincare fuel market expansion.
• The USA leads the market, propelled by end-user industries and robust research and development activities.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2023, BASF and Cargill expanded their cooperation at the IPPE fair in Atlanta, focusing on innovative enzyme-based solutions for the US animal feed market.
• In December 2021, BASF launched Natupulse® TS, a non-starch polysaccharide enzyme for animal feed.
• In October 2020, Royal DSM introduced Maxadjunct™ ß L high-performance adjunct brewing enzyme.
Enzyme Substrates Market Drivers :
Demand surge in pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, and biofuels propels the enzyme substrates market, driven by their role in catalyzing reactions and enhancing process efficiency.
• Increasing demand for bioethanol.
• Increase in environmental concerns.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, By type
9. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, By source
10. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, By reaction type
11. Global Enzyme Substrates Market Segment, by application
12. Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 USA
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 The Netherlands
12.3.7 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacifi
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 South Korea
12.4.3 China
12.4.4 India
12.4.5 Australia
12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5 The Middle East & Africa
12.5.1 Israel
12.5.2 UAE
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.4 Rest
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.2 Argentina
12.6.3 Rest of Latin America
13. Company Profiles
13.1 BASF SE
13.1.1 Financial
13.1.2 Products/ Services Offered
13.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.1.4 The SNS view
13.2 Associated British Foods PLC
13.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
13.4 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
13.5 Amano Enzyme Inc.
13.6 Codexis Incorporated
13.7 BioResource International Inc.
13.8 Cargill, Incorporated
13.9 Lesaffre
13.10 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
13.13 Dyadic International Inc.
13.13 Adisseo
13.13 Novozymes A/S
13.13 AB Enzymes
13.15 DowDuPont
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Benchmark
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3Recent Developments
15. Conclusion
