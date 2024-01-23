Sterilization Wrap Market Set to Achieve USD 564.5 million by 2031, Anticipated to Garner 4.5% CAGR | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

One of the main factors driving the size of the sterilization wrap market is the rise in the occurrence of surgical site and hospital-associated infections.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global sterilization wrap market was projected to attain US$ 374.8 million in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 564.5 million by 2031.

Sterilization wrap helps prevent infections in both medical workers and patients. The rising occurrence of chronic ailments is also having a favorable influence on sterilization wrap industry data.

To gain traction in the global market, companies are producing wraps with unique qualities including microbe-resistant wrapping. Important companies are also keeping up with the most recent developments in the sterilization wrap industry and developing cutting-edge improvements in sterilization wrap technology to enhance patient and hospital staff safety.

Global Sterilization Wrap Market: Key Players

Sterilization wraps with unique features like microbe-resistant wrapping are being developed by businesses operating on a worldwide scale in an effort to diversify their product offerings. For example, DuPont offers aseptic packaging with its recyclable, antimicrobial Tyvek material.

Additionally, producers are releasing sterilizing wraps of the next generation that combine the advantages of cellulose and polypropylene. These sterilization covers are strong and long lasting, providing a dependable bacteriological barrier to maintain the sterility of medical equipment.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global sterilization wrap market:

Halyard Health, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

E.I DuPont De Nemours and Company

Robert Busse & Co., Inc.

Cygnus Medical L.L.C.

Dynarex Corporation

Key developments by the players in this market are:

Propper Manufacturing Co., Inc. introduced the medical equipment Steri-Wrap Unite 60 SMS Sterilization Wrap in 2023. These wraps are sterilized using ethylene oxide, steam, and evaporated hydrogen peroxide.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Sterilization wraps assist hospitals preserve their reputation by allowing for successful management of hospital-associated infections.

Presently, advancements in sterilization wrap technology are being proposed to enhance safety.

They offer improved liquid repelling qualities and increased resilience to abrasion, tearing, lint, and flame.

Hospitals and other healthcare facilities must be aware of the laws governing the proper disposal of sterilizing wrap and its effects on the environment.

For example, because they must be disposed of right away and are not reusable, some sterilizing sheaths, such surgical blue wraps, are among the main producers of medical waste in hospitals and medical institutions.

Market Trends for Sterilization Wraps

Sterilization wrap is an important tool for reducing healthcare-associated illnesses. Through the prevention of microbiological diseases, it also aids in the efficient management of equipment. This is driving global market expansion for sterilization wraps.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has conducted a number of awareness programs to educate medical workers on the correct use of sterilizing wraps. Preoperative washing, hair removal, surgical site (skin) preparation, preoperative surgical antibiotic prophylaxis (SAP), OR room discipline, SAP extension, decontamination and reprocessing of medical instruments, and wound dressings are just a few of the uses for sterilization wraps.

Sterilization wraps can prevent further complications on the operating table by being utilized at every stage of the process, from the pre-operative wash to the wound dressing.

Global Market for Sterilization Wrap: Regional Outlook

In 2022, North America had a major part of the global landscape. This might be attributed to increased understanding of the value of sterilization following the growth in the prevalence of infectious illnesses in the area.

which is contributing significantly to North America's growing sterilization market share. The region's market is developing due to the growing number of healthcare facilities, including clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, as well as growing concerns about personal cleanliness.

including clinics and ambulatory surgery centers, as well as growing concerns about personal cleanliness. In the near future, Asia Pacific is expected to represent a significant portion of the worldwide sterilization wrap market. Over the course of the projection period, the sterilization wrap market in the area is anticipated to be driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and an increased emphasis on patient safety in hospital settings.

Global Sterilization Wrap Market Segmentation

Product Type

Plastic & Polymers

Paper & Paperboard

Others

Sales Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

