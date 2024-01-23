Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,833 in the last 365 days.

CDR-Life Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for CDR404 for Treatment of Solid Tumors

First-of-its-kind, antibody-based, bivalent and bispecific MAGE-A4 T-cell engager

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDR-Life Inc. today announced the clearance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for CDR404, its lead program in development as a precision immunotherapy for solid tumors.

First of its kind, CDR404 is an antibody-based, bivalent and bispecific MAGE-A4 T-cell engager (TCE) based on the company's unique M-gager® technology for targeting intracellular tumor antigens through the major histocompatibility complex (MHC).

“CDR404 holds the potential to become the off-the-shelf therapy for multiple cancers expressing MAGE-A4 with high unmet need, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),” said Christian Leisner, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at CDR-Life. “We are thrilled to achieve this milestone and are continuing to advance several additional programs leveraging our M-gager® technology against promising intracellular cancer targets with the goal of improving patient lives.”

The company anticipates initiating Phase 1 trial enrollment in the coming months.

About CDR-Life

CDR-Life is developing highly specific antibody therapeutics to target intracellular proteins presented on the major histocompatibility complex (MHC). Our versatile MHC-targeted antibody platform increases access to a vast array of antigens that were not previously addressable, to develop a pipeline of first in class therapeutics across a broad range of solid tumors. With a team of proven drug development experts and backed by leading cross-Atlantic investors, we are working to redirect and activate the patient’s own immune system to eliminate their tumors.


Contacts

Media:
Holly Hancock
MacDougall Advisors
hhancock@macdougall.bio

Primary Logo

You just read:

CDR-Life Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for CDR404 for Treatment of Solid Tumors

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more