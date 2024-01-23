Egress and Make-A-Wish UK announce pioneering tech partnership to scale the charity's impact

January 23, 2024 – London, UK – Leading cybersecurity firm Egress has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Make-A-Wish UK, a non-profit organization granting lifechanging wishes to critically ill children in the UK. The year-long collaboration aims to leverage technology to enhance the charity’s capabilities and further their impact. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Egress becomes the first-ever tech partner for the esteemed charity.

As part of the initiative, Egress has donated 23 computers to the Make-A-Wish UK team to help them process and organize more wishes. Egress is also providing essential tech skills to empower Make-A-Wish UK in scaling their technological infrastructure.

An additional feature of the tech partnership involves providing technical guidance and consultation for Make-A-Wish UK 's team to ensure they are utilizing the best technology for their requirements. This education-centric approach underscores Egress' commitment to fostering a sustainable, long-term impact through knowledge transfer.

Make-A-Wish UK is known for its dedication to creating life-changing experiences for children battling critical illnesses, bringing them joy and empowering them to fight their conditions with renewed strength. With Egress joining as a tech partner, the charity will gain access to cutting-edge technological solutions and expertise to streamline their processes and amplify their impact.

Tony Pepper, CEO at Egress, comments:

"Every child deserves the chance to experience joy and hope, and fulfill their dreams, and Make-A-Wish UK embodies this completely. By partnering with Make-A-Wish UK, Egress has the opportunity to combine our world-class technical capabilities with their remarkable vision, making a lasting difference in the lives of these courageous children.

"We’ll be announcing details of further tech initiatives throughout the year and we’re looking forward to using skills from across our company to help the incomparably dedicated Make-A-Wish UK team.”

Sarah Watson, Director of Finance and Technology at Make-A-Wish UK, comments:

"We are truly excited about this collaboration with Egress and Make-A-Wish UK. Their commitment to our cause and their team’s technical capabilities will undoubtedly propel us forward, enabling us to grant even more wishes and bring happiness to the lives of children who need it most.

“If we can make the process of applying for a wish as simple as possible for families with critically ill children by improving our tech capabilities, the tech partnership will be a great success, and I have no doubt that Egress will deliver.”

About Make-A-Wish UK

Every day, the lives of 10 families in the UK are changed forever when a child is diagnosed with a serious illness. From that moment, childhood takes a backseat to medical appointments and worry. A wish helps to restore that childhood and puts worry on the backseat. It provides an opportunity to choose something positive to look forward to and the chance to be a child first and a patient second.

Make-A-Wish UK is a registered charity that was established in the UK in 1986 to create life-changing wishes that revive the childhood that critical illness often takes away. The charity receives no Government funding - registered charity numbers: 295672 in England and Wales, SC037479 in Scotland.

About Egress

As advanced persistent threats continue to evolve, we recognize that people are the biggest risk to organizations’ security and are most vulnerable when using email.

Egress is the only cloud email security platform to continuously assess human risk and dynamically adapt policy controls, preparing customers to defend against advanced phishing attacks and outbound data breaches before they happen. Leveraging contextual machine learning and neural networks, with seamless integration using cloud-native API architecture, Egress provides enhanced email protection, deep visibility into human risk, and instant time to value.

Trusted by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed with offices in London, Sheffield, Cheltenham, New York, Boston, and Toronto.

