Cooling Drive : Global Automotive HVAC System Market Surges to USD 68.18 Billion by 2027 with a 5.8% CAGR (2020-2027)

Automotive Hvac System Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled," Automotive HVAC System Market by Technology, Vehicle Type and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The global automotive HVAC system market was valued at $43.370 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $68.188 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. By technology, the automatic technology segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, accounting for $24,623.57 million, and is estimated to reach $39,545.37 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was anticipated to account for major market share.

An HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system controls the internal heat of a vehicle cabin. It consists of three subsystems: air conditioning, cooling, and heating, which work together to deliver purified air to the vehicle cabin and ensure thermal comfort for passengers and drivers.

It controls the air temperature, analyzes the moisture content, and eliminates excess humidity from the circulating air. The global automotive HVAC system market share is propelled by a rise in demand for automatic climate control features and thermal systems, an increase in disposable income and a surge in vehicle sales. According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive HVAC system market is estimated to portray the highest CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The primary market players are concentrating their investments on R&D projects to create cutting-edge technologies and economical, fuel-efficient HVAC solutions. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology to enable remote control of the HVAC system is one of the major trends in the automotive HVAC system industry. This implies that drivers can adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings while outside the vehicle using a smartphone or other device.

Another development is the expanding use of advanced sensors and algorithms to enhance the efficiency of the HVAC system. The HVAC settings can be adjusted by these systems to create the most comfortable interior environment based on factors such as the number of passengers in the car, the outside temperature, and the amount of sunlight entering the vehicle. The energy efficiency of automotive HVAC systems is also becoming a bigger priority. The amount of energy required to heat or cool a car's interior can be decreased by using new technologies like heat recovery systems and heat pumps, which are being investigated by manufacturers. This helps to increase the range of electric and hybrid cars while also saving fuel and reducing emissions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 : The compressor in conventional HVAC systems is driven by an engine-powered belt, which can be inefficient and use a lot of fuel. However, battery-powered electric compressors have the potential to be more energy-efficient because they are powered continuously.

𝐃𝐮𝐚𝐥-𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐢-𝐳𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 : These systems enable the driver and passengers to customize their own climate zones and set their preferred temperatures.

𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 : In order to create a cleaner and healthier interior environment, some cars now have air purification systems that can filter out allergens and pollutants.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 : The most comfortable interior environment can be achieved by adjusting the HVAC settings in accordance with factors like the number of passengers, the outside temperature, and the amount of sunlight entering the car.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 : Even when the driver is not in the vehicle, the integration of IoT technology can allow remote control of the HVAC system from a smartphone or other device.

These improvements have enhanced the whole driving experience for consumers by making automotive HVAC systems more effective, practical, and adaptable.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐕𝐀𝐂 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

𝟏. In October 2022, innovative pneumatic comfort and thermal management company, Gentherm declared that it has been chosen by Cadillac to provide ClimateSense for the upcoming Cadillac CELESTIQ in 2024.

𝟐. Infineon Technologies unveiled its motor control kit, MOTIX, a complete system solution for motor control. The pre-assembled kit involves everything required to get the motor spinning in seconds, comprising a chipset with a BLDC motor and pre-flashed sample software. These kits utilized in cooling fans, auxiliary pumps, HVAC blowers, as well as any other application that uses 3-phase low-voltage BLDC motors.

