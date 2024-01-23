Energy Management Systems Market to Hit USD 110.76 Billion by 2030 owing to Increasing Energy Efficiency Demands
Energy Management Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "Energy Management Systems Market Size, Share & Segmentation By Type, By Component, By Deployment, By Vertical, By Application, By Region And Global Forecast For 2023-2030".
The energy management systems market, as per the SNS Insider report, was valued at USD 40.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 110.76 billion by 2030. It is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Energy Management Systems (EMS) are sophisticated solutions designed to monitor, control, and optimize energy consumption in various sectors, including industries, commercial buildings, and residential complexes. These systems integrate advanced technologies, such as sensors, meters, and software applications, to collect real-time data on energy usage. By analyzing this data, businesses and organizations can identify energy inefficiencies, set energy-saving goals, and implement strategies to reduce consumption and costs.
Opportunities
• Rising concerns over climate change
• Shifting focus toward the reduction of carbon emissions
• Growing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3494
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- ABB
- Johnson Controls
- General Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- C3.AI
- GridPoint
- Siemens AG
- Cisco Systems
- International Business Machines Corporation.
Market Analysis
The global energy management systems market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing awareness about climate change and the need to reduce carbon footprint have led businesses and governments worldwide to adopt energy-efficient practices. Secondly, rising energy costs and the volatile nature of fossil fuel prices have incentivized organizations to invest in EMS solutions to optimize energy consumption and cut down expenses. Moreover, stringent regulations and policies related to energy efficiency and environmental conservation have compelled industries to implement EMS to comply with standards. Technological advancements, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, have also played a pivotal role in the market's expansion. These innovations enable EMS to offer predictive analytics, real-time monitoring, and automation, enhancing their effectiveness and driving demand.
𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
By Type
• Building energy management systems (BEMS)
• Home energy management systems (HEMS)
• Industrial energy management systems (IEMS)
By Component
• Software
• Hardware
• Services
By Deployment
• Cloud Based
• On-Premise
By Vertical
• Residential
• Telecom & IT
• Manufacturing
• Energy & Power
• Retail
• Food & Beverages
• Healthcare
• Others
By Application
• Energy Distribution
• Automation
• Property Safety
• e-Mobility
• Design
• Others
Segmented by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/energy-management-systems-market-3494
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession has had a mixed impact on the energy management systems market. On one hand, businesses facing financial constraints are cautious about making new investments, leading to a slowdown in the adoption of EMS solutions. Uncertainties in the market have caused some organizations to delay or scale back their energy efficiency projects, affecting the growth of the EMS sector. However, on the positive side, the recession has heightened the focus on cost-cutting measures for businesses striving to remain competitive. As a result, there is an increased interest in energy management systems as they offer a tangible and effective way to reduce operational costs.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war has created a complex geopolitical situation with far-reaching implications for various industries, including energy management systems market. The conflict has led to increased geopolitical tensions, affecting energy supply chains and causing uncertainties in global markets. These uncertainties have led to fluctuations in energy prices, making it challenging for businesses to predict their energy costs accurately. Furthermore, the war has underscored the importance of energy security, prompting countries and industries to reassess their energy strategies. In response to the geopolitical instability, there is a growing emphasis on diversifying energy sources and enhancing energy efficiency.
Key Regional Development
The regional dynamics of the energy management systems market are influenced by a variety of factors, including economic development, government policies, and technological advancements. In developed regions such as North America and Europe, stringent regulations related to energy efficiency and environmental conservation have propelled the adoption of EMS solutions. These regions also witness significant investments in research and development, leading to the introduction of cutting-edge EMS technologies. In emerging economies across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, rapid industrialization and urbanization have created a surge in energy demand. Governments in these regions are increasingly focusing on sustainable development and are implementing energy efficiency initiatives to balance economic growth with environmental conservation.
Key Takeaway from Energy Management Systems Market Study
• In the energy management systems, the building energy management systems segment stands out as a dominant force. BEMS technology revolutionizes the way buildings consume and manage energy, ensuring optimal efficiency, reduced costs, and environmental sustainability. This segment encompasses a wide array of advanced solutions, including smart sensors, automation controls, and data analytics tools, which are meticulously designed to enhance the operational efficiency of buildings.
• The energy distribution segment emerges as a powerhouse, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of energy consumption and distribution networks. This segment focuses on optimizing the distribution of electricity, ensuring seamless transmission, and minimizing losses across the grid. With the advent of smart grid technologies and digital innovations, energy distribution systems have undergone a transformative evolution, leading to more reliable, efficient, and intelligent energy networks.
Recent Developments Related to Energy Management Systems Market
• Yokogawa has been selected to provide its advanced energy management system for the Yuri green hydrogen project in Australia. This project marks a crucial step in Australia's efforts to transition towards renewable energy sources and reduce its carbon footprint. Yokogawa, a renowned leader in industrial automation and control solutions, will be supplying the energy management system, which is expected to play a pivotal role in optimizing the production and distribution of green hydrogen.
• Schneider Electric and PG&E have collaborated to launch an innovative energy management system on the Azure platform. Leveraging the power of Microsoft's Azure cloud services, this system aims to revolutionize the way energy is monitored, controlled, and optimized.
𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 – 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation, By Type
8.1 Building energy management systems (BEMS)
8.2 Home energy management systems (HEMS)
8.3 Industrial energy management systems (IEMS)
9. Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation, By Component
9.1 Software
9.2 Hardware
9.3 Services
…..
14 Company Profile
14.1 Honeywell International Inc.
14.1.1 Company Overview
14.1.2 Financials
14.1.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.1.5 The SNS View
14.2 Schneider Electric SE
14.2.1 Company Overview
14.2.2 Financials
14.2.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.2.5 The SNS View
14.3 ABB
14.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.2 Financials
14.3.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 The SNS View
14.4 Johnson Controls
14.4.1 Company Overview
14.4.2 Financials
14.4.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.4.5 The SNS View
14.5 General Electric
14.5.1 Company Overview
14.5.2 Financials
14.5.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.5.5 The SNS View
14.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.6.1 Company Overview
14.6.2 Financials
14.6.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.6.5 The SNS View
14.7 C3.AI
14.7.1 Company Overview
14.7.2 Financials
14.7.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.7.5 The SNS View
14.8 GridPoint
14.8.1 Company Overview
14.8.2 Financials
14.8.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.8.5 The SNS View
14.9 Siemens AG
14.9.1 Company Overview
14.9.2 Financials
14.9.3 Product/ Services Offered
14.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.9.5 The SNS View
Continued….
𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3494
About Us:
SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube