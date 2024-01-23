The Evolution Of Gear Technology: Gear Bicycle Market Rapidly Increasing Worldwide With CAGR Of 5.9% By 2032

Gear Bicycle Market

By End User, Men segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

Surge in health awareness coupled with the low maintenance cost of bicycle, growth of innovative manufacturing designs and surge in outdoor sports drive the growth of the global gear bicycle market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gear Bicycle Market by Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Adventure, Sports), and End User (Men, Women): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global gear bicycle industry size generated $37.26 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $63.46 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Gear bicycle consist of toothed wheels connected by a chain, enhancing speed and facilitating the rider in overcoming resistance. The primary gear is affixed to the crank, a set of levers housing the pedals. The speed boost results from the tooth ratio between the front and rear gears. Each rotation of the pedals and crank propels the bike wheel forward. Presently, consumers find outdoor sports as an ideal medium of refreshment out of a busy schedule. In addition, associations and sports organizations are promoting bicycle events to encourage not only athletes but also regular cyclists.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The global gear bicycle market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by surge in outdoor sports, increase in health awareness, low maintenance cost of gear bicycles. A gear bicycle serves as an environmentally friendly means of transportation, offered in a different type, including electric bikes and mountain bikes.

Increase in health-conscious customers boosts the demand for gear bicycles. Men nowadays prefer using gear bicycles to maintain their fitness. Furthermore, they have are now preferring gear bicycle to commute to work places, as this saves the cost of fuel and time spent in traffic. In addition, in developed nations, customers prefer premium bikes.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By sales channel, the online segment held the highest market share in 2022, and the highest CAGR of 6.4% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to easy availability of products and the benefits such as information about the attributes of the products, time-saving feature, and the facility of home delivery provided by online platform. However, the offline segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, as the consumers prefer to analyze and evaluate the product before purchase.

By end user, the men segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of 6.1%, owing to rise in adoption of gear bicycles among men for multiple activities such as sporting, adventures, fun rides, and regular travelling through bicycle. However, the women segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, due to the growth of women sports championship and multiple bicycle tournaments for instance, Giro Rosa which is an annual elite women's road bicycle tournament.

There is a substantial rise in the demand for gear bicycle racing among individuals engaging in various physical activities. Furthermore, the ongoing trend towards increased competitive participation is fostering the demand for leisure pursuits like running and cycling globally. Additionally, the emphasis on sports for health benefits, the growing impact of celebrity endorsements, and the prevalence of international sports events are motivating consumers to actively participate in diverse cycling activities. As a result, these factors are anticipated to continue propelling the gear bicycle market throughout the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 witnessing a CAGR of 6.2%, as some of the major associations in Asia-Pacific are the Cycling Federation of India and the Chinese Association. These associations not only promote sports and events but also influence customers for usage of bicycles. Furthermore, electric bicycles are gaining high traction in the region. All these bicycles are equipped with gears owing to the customers preference. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the leasing of bikes in LAMEA. Leasing bicycles is not only cost-efficient but also provides health benefits to users. Furthermore, increasing usage of bikes is resolving the issue of traffic congestion.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Stryder Cycle Private Limited

Accell Group N.V.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Kross Bikes

Firefox Bikes

Colnago Ernesto & C. S.r.l.

Giant Bicycles India

SCOTT Sports SA

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The study on the gear bicycle market size encompasses 14 countries, offering a comprehensive analysis of regional and segmental aspects for each country in terms of market value ($million) during the projected period of 2023-2032.

The research methodology integrates high-quality data, professional opinions, analysis, and critical independent perspectives. This comprehensive approach ensures a well-rounded evaluation of global markets, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.

To enhance the depth of understanding, the study reviews over 3,700 product literatures, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This extensive review contributes to a more nuanced comprehension of the market landscape.

