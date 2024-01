Radiant Horizons : Global Aircraft Lighting Market Soars to USD 2.0 Billion by 2027, Fueled by a 4.7% CAGR Growth

Aircraft Lighting Market Report

As per the recent study by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft lighting market generated $1.4 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2027.

The report analyzes factors influencing the growth of the market, recent trends, segmental analysis, and competitive landscape. It also highlights top market players and strategies implemented by them to sustain the highly competitive market.

饾悎饾惂饾悳饾惈饾悶饾悮饾惉饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾惍饾惉饾悮饾悹饾悶 饾惃饾悷 饾悑饾悇饾悆饾惉 :

LEDs have been increasingly dominating market share across diverse lighting applications, showcasing remarkable suitability, especially in aircraft applications. Aircraft lighting modules play crucial roles encompassing flight operations, emergency signaling, and enhancing the passenger experience. Reliability stands as a vital aspect, pivotal not only for functionality and safety but also offering additional advantages beyond these necessities.

Fuel is among the largest fixed expenses for airlines. LED modules, known for their ultra-low power usage and lightweight design, enable airlines to enhance their flight range and reduce operational costs to a minimum.

The ability to select and adjust colors allows airlines to effortlessly craft a unique passenger experience. Color plays a pivotal role in enhancing the cabin's aesthetics and enables carriers to align with their business brand's color palette, ensuring consistency and brand identity throughout the passenger journey.

Flexible LED strips, also known as rope lighting, consist of LEDs encased in silicone. These strips utilize the latest technology in a flexible linear format, offering vibrant and programmable colors. They are ideal for creating an attractive cabin accent lighting, such as under-counter and under-seat effects, as well as illuminating iconic logos. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, flexible LED strips serve a practical function, serving as an alternative for aircraft emergency floor lighting.

The flexible LED strips exhibit durability, effortless installation, and come in various lengths. The silicone covering, depending on the device, serves as both a diffuser and a protective barrier, enhancing longevity by offering ingress protection.

饾悓饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 饾悆饾惒饾惂饾悮饾惁饾悽饾悳饾惉 :

The global aircraft lighting market report discusses prime determinants of growth of the market. These factors involve drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing market growth. The global aircraft lighting market is experiencing growth, owing to a surge in air traffic in metropolitan cities and revival of the aviation sector.

However, growth in market competitiveness and high initial cost hamper market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the increase in acquisition of private jets by ultra-reach individuals across the world and trend of customization are anticipated to offer prolific growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.

饾悑饾悶饾悮饾悵饾悽饾惂饾悹 饾悓饾悮饾惈饾悿饾悶饾惌 饾悘饾惀饾悮饾惒饾悶饾惈饾惉 :

路 Luminator Aerospace

路 Geltronix

路 STG Aerospace Limited

路 Collins Aerospace

路 Astronics Corporation

路 Safran

路 Hoffman Engineering

路 Cobham Aerospace Communications

路 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

路 Honeywell International Inc.

饾悅饾惃饾惁饾惄饾悶饾惌饾悽饾惌饾悽饾惎饾悶 饾悮饾惂饾悮饾惀饾惒饾惉饾悽饾惉 :

The report analyzes top players and business entities in the global aircraft lighting market size. It also discusses novel strategies implemented by them to maintain the top position in the sector. The strategies involve mergers, collaborations, latest product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships.

