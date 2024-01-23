Respiratory Drug Delivery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Respiratory Drug Delivery Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Product (Formulations, Devices), by Formulations (Dry Powder, Suspension Aerosol, Solution Aerosol), by Devices (Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Nebulizers, Accessories), by Nebulizers (Soft Mist Nebulizers, Jet Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers), by Canister (Plain Canisters, Coated Canister), by Application (Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Others), by End-users (Homecare Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The respiratory drug delivery market is estimated at US$67.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Government and NGOs Support for Respiratory Diseases Healthcare Awareness Projected to Drive Industry Growth

Government funding for respiratory illnesses and growing public awareness of them are major factors driving the market's growth. The rise in the incidence of respiratory illnesses has forced governments all over the world to take the necessary action to address this issue. Numerous programmes and efforts aimed at supporting the treatment and management of asthma, COPD, and other chronic respiratory illnesses are implemented nationally to address chronic respiratory problems. For example, on February 2, 2023, the Albanese Labour Government announced a programme aimed at reducing the incidence of occupational respiratory disease in Australia and eradicating silicosis, an incurable lung disease caused by chronic exposure to silica dust. Lung Foundation Australia will be able to strengthen the body of knowledge regarding dust disease, expand its research capacity, and focus on prevention and awareness thanks to a $3.95 million award. Furthermore, a substantial amount of funding is provided to ensure the maintenance of national surveillance programmes and the execution of high-quality clinical research on chronic respiratory illnesses.

The Respiratory Health Programme (RHP) is a national and international leader in the prevention of occupational respiratory diseases and the enhancement of workers' respiratory health by developing new knowledge and putting it to the benefit of workers in practice. The RHP provides information, products, and services to those in need as well as those who can guard against occupational respiratory diseases. It specialised in recognising, evaluating, and averting various ailments. Initiatives that educate, assist, or provide incentives to primary care physicians and general practitioners to help them better manage asthma and COPD have also received funding. It is anticipated that the business would expand as a result of this government assistance and the rising number of healthcare awareness efforts.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/respiratory-drug-delivery-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Positive Impact on the Respiratory Drug Delivery Market?

The continuous Covid-19 pandemic has altered medical practice in its entirety. The pandemic is brought on by coronavirus infections that result in COVID-19 disease, or severe acute respiratory syndrome. Because of the severe lockdowns and travel restrictions enforced by multiple countries, many patients—especially those who lived in undeveloped or underdeveloped nations—were unable to receive the essential medical care. Services that were judged unnecessary were discontinued. To address the public's health demands, medical authorities collaborated with pharmaceutical companies to expand the products' and technologies' reach as this outbreak progressed.

As seen by a rise in participant home and remote trial completion and patient purchases for home-care settings, the COVID-19 pandemic has considerably hastened the launch of novel and portable respiratory drug delivery systems. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortage of drug delivery systems and respiratory treatments across several countries, making it difficult to supply the increasing demand from patients. There was a significant chance of patient death because there wasn't enough staff, medical supplies, or breathing apparatus available. Because the patients had no other choice except to stay at home and make their own arrangements, the cost of respiratory drugs and delivery systems, such as nebulizers and inhalers, increased.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 348-page report provides 147 tables, 249 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Respiratory Drug Delivery Market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Respiratory Drug Delivery. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including product, application, technology, end user, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Respiratory Drug Delivery Market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Launch of Smart/Digital Inhalers Driving Industry Growth

Patients with chronic respiratory disorders continue to have poor results even with the development of new medicines. This is partly due to inadequate therapeutic adherence and a dearth of precise techniques for clinicians to evaluate this problem. Digital technologies hold promise in removing these obstacles to care. For instance, personalised interventions that can improve health, like developing habitual and proper use of inhalers, can be guided by algorithmic analysis of vast amounts of data collected about health status and treatment use, along with other information relevant to disease, like environmental data.

Smart inhalers gather information to help direct care, detect inhaler use, and remind patients when to take their prescription using Bluetooth technology. They have the potential to help patients better adhere to their asthma treatments and maintain control over their illness, but it is obvious that in order to reap the greatest benefits, health systems and patients must be taken into consideration throughout their design. A contract between Phil Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals was signed in June 2023, allowing Digihaler products to be prescribed through the PhilRx Patient Access Platform. Teva's Digihaler technology is the first and only smart inhaler system capable of providing accurate inhaler data to teachers and patients regarding asthma control.

Increase in Prevalence and Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

More than 60 million people have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a severe form of lung illness that is the third leading cause of mortality globally. Asthma prevalence has been steadily increasing over time. In wealthy countries, hospital admissions due to asthma are not uncommon. The most common respiratory ailment, asthma, affecting about 300 million people globally. According to the data by CDC, 8% of the adults in the United States suffer from asthma in 2021. The prevalence of childhood asthma is rising. Compared to hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and other major lifestyle disorders, COPD has a greater prevalence rate. The demand for respiratory drug delivery devices, such as inhalers, MDIs, and nebulizers, is therefore anticipated to rise in response to an increase in the prevalence and incidence of respiratory disorders.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/respiratory-drug-delivery-market-2024/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Trends in Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) Technology

The many ways that medications impact enantiomers have attracted a lot of interest, with beta-agonist adrenergic bronchodilators being the subject of much research. In contrast to salbutamol, which causes palpitations and seizures, levo salbutamol, the active enantiomer of salbutamol, is now available on the market. Spacers are primarily used as a holding chamber when administering drugs orally. MDI can more effectively coordinate patient care by employing spacers. The first breath-and pressure-activated dose-metered inhaler was the 3M Autohaler. The autohaler resolves the main problem with the pressure metered dosage inhaler (pMDI) by removing the need for the patient to make a heroic effort to aerosolize the dry powder inhaler's dosage.

GSK PLC declared in November 2023 that it is working towards a more sustainable future by developing a new propellant for the Ventolin inhaler that will cut greenhouse gas emissions by over 90%. The innovative Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI), which might drastically lower the carbon footprint associated with treating asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), is being ready for Phase III trials by the multinational pharmaceutical company. A pressurised metered dose inhaler developed by Lupin was introduced in July 2023 in Germany as a means of treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). When treating adult asthma and COPD, luforbec is recommended in conjunction with long-acting beta2-agonists and inhaled corticosteroids.

Dry Powder Drug Delivery Product Innovation

Enhancements in DPI performance can result from changes to the composition of the powder, forces governing the interactions between particles in agglomerates, and forces in the de-agglomeration process. The use of supercritical fluid technology enhances the surface properties of the medicinal material. Because of their reduced surface-free energy, asymmetric surface structure, and/or low density, large porous particles show lower inter-particular forces. Moreover, these particles are expected to exhibit improved aerodynamic characteristics in the airways in conjunction with a reduction in alveolar phagocytosis of the deposited particles. Another technique to improve de-agglomeration and lung deposition was to employ smaller porous particles (3-5 mm).

A fresh financing round has been secured by PureIMS, a pharmaceutical business that specialises in developing dry-powder inhalation treatments using their exclusive Cyclops inhaler, as of April 2023. The adoption of these novel product advancements for the treatment of chronic respiratory disorders is anticipated to accelerate market expansion. To enhance the development of Presspart's Sunriser Capsule-based Dry Powder Inhaler platform, Hovione and H&T Presspart formed a strategic alliance in May 2023. The need for more effective solutions has grown due to the rising demand for inhalable medications that require greater drug loads and cohesive material distribution.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies in the respiratory drug delivery market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medisana GmbH, Merck & Co., Novartis AG, AptarGroup Inc., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GSK plc., Novartis AG, Omron Corporation, Recipharm AB, Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Vapotherm. The major rivals in this industry have used a range of tactics, such as partnerships, collaborations, R&D investments, mergers and acquisitions, regional firm expansion, and new product introductions.

Recent Developments

On 17 th August 2023, Honeywell and Recipharm announced a commercial partnership that will speed the development of pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) that use Honeywell’s near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellant.

August 2023, Honeywell and Recipharm announced a commercial partnership that will speed the development of pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) that use Honeywell’s near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellant. On 28 th June 2023, Liquidia Corporation and Pharmosa Biopharm (Pharmosa) entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization in North America of L606, an inhaled, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil currently being evaluated in a clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

June 2023, Liquidia Corporation and Pharmosa Biopharm (Pharmosa) entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization in North America of L606, an inhaled, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil currently being evaluated in a clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). On 27th March 2023, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced implementation of a respiratory patient monitoring program using data from Teva’s Digihaler System within California’s Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) system. The program was designed in collaboration with Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives.





To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com