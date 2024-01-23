EMC Filtration Market to Hit USD 1.67 Billion by 2030 on Account of Surge in Industrial Automation
EMC Filtration Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Global Industry Overview and Regional Analysis, Forecast 2023 - 2030AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SNS Insider published an exclusive report, titled, "EMC Filtration Market Size, Share, And Segmentation, By Product Type, By Insertion Loss, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023 – 2030".
The EMC filtration Market, as indicated by the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 1.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) filtration is a critical aspect in electronic systems and devices, aimed at mitigating electromagnetic interference. It involves the use of filters to control conducted and radiated interference, ensuring electronic equipment operates efficiently without negatively impacting other devices. EMC filtration is a multifaceted discipline encompassing various techniques such as common-mode and differential-mode filtering.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐌𝐂 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• Schaffner Holding AG
• Astrodyne Corporation
• Total Emc Products Ltd.
• ETS-Lindgren
• DEM Manufacturing Ltd.
• EPCOS AG
• Schurter Holding AG
• REO Ltd.
• TE Connectivity Ltd.
• Premo SA.
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession can have both positive and negative implications for the EMC filtration market, influencing purchasing behavior and industry dynamics. Negative Impact on Demand: Economic downturns often lead to reduced spending on non-essential goods and services. In the case of the market, this may translate to lower demand from industries that prioritize cost-cutting measures over investments in advanced filtration technologies. Recessionary periods may prompt a heightened focus on compliance and efficiency as companies seek ways to optimize operations. This could result in increased awareness and adoption of EMC filtration solutions to meet regulatory standards and enhance overall system performance.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war can have varied effects on the EMC filtration market, influenced by geopolitical shifts, disruptions in the supply chain, and changes in market dynamics. The conflict may lead to disruptions in the supply chain, affecting the availability of key components used in EMC filtration systems. This could result in challenges for manufacturers in terms of sourcing materials and meeting production demands. Industries may prioritize the resilience of their operations during times of geopolitical instability. This could drive increased interest in EMC filtration technologies as a means to ensure the reliability and continuity of electronic systems.
Market Analysis
The increasing ubiquity of electronic devices across industries is a primary driver for the EMC filtration market. As more devices are integrated into diverse applications, the need to manage electromagnetic interference becomes paramount. Governments and industry bodies worldwide are imposing stringent regulations related to electromagnetic compatibility. Compliance with these standards is propelling the demand for advanced EMC filtration solutions. The growth of the industrial automation sector is a major catalyst for the market. As industries embrace automation for increased efficiency, the need to maintain electromagnetic compatibility becomes a critical consideration. Ongoing technological advancements, such as the development of innovative filter designs and materials, contribute to the market's growth. These advancements enhance the effectiveness of EMC filtration solutions.
𝐄𝐌𝐂 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:
By Product Type
• EMC Filters
• Power Quality Filters
By Insertion Loss
• Common-Mode (Asymmetrical)
• Differential-Mode (Symmetrical)
By Application
• Industrial Automation
• Building Technologies
• Energy & Utilities
• EV Charging
• Medical
• Data Centers
• SMPS/Power Supplies
• Smart Infrastructure
• Energy Storage
• UPS
• Oil & Gas
• Military
• Home Appliances
Segmented by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Key Regional Development
In North America, stringent regulatory standards and a mature industrial landscape drive the demand for advanced EMC filtration solutions. The region's emphasis on technological innovation and the presence of key industry players contribute to a robust market. Europe is characterized by a strong focus on environmental sustainability and compliance. The European market for EMC filtration is influenced by a combination of regulatory initiatives and the adoption of advanced technologies in automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors. The Asia-Pacific region experiences substantial growth in the EMC filtration market, driven by the rapid industrialization of countries like China and India. The increasing use of electronic devices in consumer and industrial applications fuels the demand for effective EMC solutions.
Key Takeaway from EMC Filtration Market Study
• The industrial automation segment's ascendancy in the market is driven by the pressing need to mitigate electromagnetic interference (EMI) in automated systems. With the proliferation of smart factories, Industry 4.0 initiatives, and robotic applications, the susceptibility to EMI has intensified.
• Within the EMC filtration market, the Differential-Mode (Symmetrical) segment emerges as a frontrunner, showcasing its dominance in mitigating common-mode and differential-mode noise. This segment addresses the challenges posed by symmetrical interference, underscoring its significance in maintaining signal integrity and system reliability.
Recent Developments Related to EMC Filtration Market
• TDK has recently unveiled the industry's smallest thin-film common mode filters designed specifically for high-speed differential applications. This latest innovation is set to redefine the landscape of electronic components, bringing a new level of efficiency and performance to the technology sector.
• Schaffner, a renowned specialist in electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, has announced the launch of its latest FN2220 EMC filter. Schaffner's FN2220 is designed to meet and exceed these expectations, providing a reliable and effective means of ensuring electromagnetic compatibility in a variety of applications.
