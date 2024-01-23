Automotive Camera Market Reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2025 with a Robust CAGR of 9.70% from 2018 to 2025

Automotive Camera Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled- “Automotive Camera Market.” According to the report, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟏,𝟒𝟎𝟏.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟒,𝟎𝟗𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟕𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓. The detailed analysis highlights the recent market trends and potential future growth opportunities, including key market segments, market dynamics, customer behavior, pricing factors, and projections. In addition, the report presents a detailed analysis of the competitive situation of various regions and the global market.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 :

Sensor cameras are becoming more and more important in vehicle safety systems. This happens because people are more concerned about passenger safety, and governments are implementing strict initiatives. Sensor cameras are also better than standard driving cameras and provide affordable solutions without compromising the quality.

Smart safety systems consist of two key components. First, there is a remote sensor device that gathers data about actual conditions using ultrasonic sensors, radar, and cameras. Second, a data processing system receives information from these cameras. Based on this analysis, the sensor makes a decision and conveys commands to the vehicle subsystems.

𝐨 Garmin Ltd BC 40 is a new backup camera solution that was launched in March 2019. This backup camera solution is the first of its kind from Garmin Ltd. The BC 40 is a wireless backup camera. This backup camera can be connected to the GPS navigator of Garmin Ltd. With the help of the GPS navigator, the backup camera is connected to the Wi-Fi network. This advancement allows the drivers to enjoy a safe and improved driving experience as they can easily view a wide and unblocked display through the backup camera from the navigation screen of the vehicle.

Due to the increasing use of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras is growing rapidly.

𝐨 In March 2020, BMW introduced plug-in hybrid models 330e and 330e xDrive. These vehicles are prepared with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which consist of active cruise control, which routinely adjusts the speed according to the driver's favored pace. In addition, they feature standard safety functionalities such as active guard, frontal collision warning, town collision mitigation, and lane departure warning.

Therefore, sensor cameras outperform standard driving cameras, meet the quality standards of the automotive industry, and offer cost-effective solutions.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 :

There is a fragmented automotive camera market due to the presence of several regional companies. A number of prominent companies have successfully acquired significant market shares. These companies use strategic cooperation as a means to increase market share and profitability.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬 :

· MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

· CONTINENTAL AG

· STONKAM CO., LTD.

· ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

· AUTOMATION ENGINEERING INC. (MYCRONIC AB)

· AUTOLIV, INC.

· OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

· VALEO

· APTIV PLC (DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC)

· MOBILEYE N.V.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

𝐨 This report presents a quantitative analysis of the current size of the global automotive camera market size, along with an examination of current trends and future estimations to identify potential investment opportunities.

𝐨 The report provides information on the key drivers, constraints, and opportunities and also offers a detailed impact analysis.

𝐨 Porter’s five forces study emphasizes the ability of consumers and vendors to strengthen supplier-buyer networks and make profitable business decisions.

𝐨 The leading countries in each region were mapped based on their revenue in the global automotive camera market.

