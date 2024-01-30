Social Media Marketing Essentials — A lucid guide on social media marketing in 2024

Social Media Marketing Essentials is a lucid guide to learning social media marketing in 2024. Dr. Kavita Kamath, author of Social Media Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know Related books in the Self-Learning Management Series

Dr. Kavita Kamath has given an easy-to-understand beginner manual on social media marketing for beginners and small businesses

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers’ first book in 2024, Social Media Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is a lucid marketing guide for beginners and small business owners. The book has been published on January 27, 2024, and is available on www.vibrantpublishers.com

It is a part of Vibrant’s Self-Learning Management series which makes it easier for learners and career switchers to get a headstart into the fields of management, finance, marketing, and more. Dr. Kavita Kamath, author of this book and a Ph.D. holder in social media marketing, says, “While I found that there were many books on social media marketing targeted toward businesses looking to expand their social media presence, I felt there was a lack of one that explains the basics of social media marketing, especially to beginners looking to understand the concepts, build a career in this field, or small businesses looking to grow through social media.”

The book spans across crucial topics that a social media marketer should know — major social media platforms and their features, content creation processes, and metrics to measure the marketing efforts. The author dives into each prominent platform — Facebook, Instagram, X, Pinterest, YouTube — and their features and usage for businesses. She demonstrates the features by placing them in real-life scenarios so that the reader can get an idea about how to use them directly for their jobs/businesses.

A whole chapter is dedicated to metrics of social media marketing where the reader learns about the different ways through which they can measure their marketing campaigns and know if their strategies are working. The chapter explains metrics like Engagement Rate, Social Share of Voice (SSoV), Response Rate, Conversion Rate, Return on Investment (ROI), and Net Promoter Score. Lastly, the author stresses the importance of ethics in the social media marketing world where she gives a guide on the unspoken rules of marketing and how complying with them leads to increased trust and credibility of a brand.

Venkatraman Prabhu, Director, Product Management at Amazon, USA comments, “The book provides a good first-principles-based understanding of the key social media platforms. This is really helpful since the social media landscape changes at a really fast pace but once you understand the basics well, it becomes much easier to navigate through the changes whether it’s a new content engagement format on an existing network like Instagram or a new social media network that gains popularity in the next 5 years. Highly recommend this book.”

Upon reviewing the book, Gannesh Rao, Vice President, Sony Pictures Networks India says, “This book written by Dr. Kavita Kamath really captured the purpose of social media marketing in detail and has been written in a simplistic way to teach each and every aspect of marketing-basics to advanced strategies. As a finance person I never knew the intricacies of marketing campaigns and their evaluations but now I understand how every penny spent on various marketing vehicles may translate into revenue.”

About the Author

Dr. Kavita Kamath is a faculty member at RMD Sinhgad School of Management Studies, a NAAC ‘A++’ Accredited institute, affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), ranked among the top 10 universities in India. She has a doctorate in social media marketing, an MBA in marketing management, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce. She also conducts corporate training programs. She has published her research work in several national and international peer-reviewed journals.

About the Self-Learning Management series

Social Media Marketing Essentials is part of the Self-Learning Management Series designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book in the series contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Social Media Marketing Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-218-1

Hardback - 978-1-63651-220-4

E-Book - 978-1-63651-219-8

