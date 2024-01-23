Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 29.3 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The rising frequency of chronic illnesses is increasing the market share for renal dialysis equipment.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global kidney dialysis equipment market was projected to attain US$ 18.2 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 29.3 billion by 2031.

Dialysis is a medical procedure used when the kidneys cease working properly and require assistance to conduct daily duties such as filtration, fluid balance, and electrolyte management. It is a life-sustaining yet very invasive procedure. It normally only lasts until the patient is eligible for a kidney transplant. There are two main types of renal dialysis equipment: hemodialysis and peritoneal equipment.

The growing older population increases the prevalence of renal illnesses, propelling the kidney dialysis equipment market forward. Unhealthy eating habits and a sedentary lifestyle are also contributing to complicated nephrology complications. Chronic conditions significantly reduce a patient's quality of life while also shortening their life expectancy. The healthcare sector is spending much on developments in dialysis technologies to make the dialysis procedure more effective and less intrusive.

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 18.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 29.3 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.4% No. of Pages



200 Pages Segments covered



Product, End-user

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Key Players

Leading manufacturers are making major investments in the development of home dialysis equipment and peritoneal dialysis systems. They are developing advanced kidney replacement therapy equipment for older people, since the worldwide geriatric population grows rapidly. The following companies are well-known participants in the global kidney dialysis equipment market:

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun SE

Fresenius Kabi AG

NxStage Medical Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD.

Nipro Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report

High rates of CKD, diabetes-related nephropathy, and hypertension-induced renal diseases are driving up demand for dialysis equipment.

Dialysis is a significant medical procedure that effectively extends a patient's life by replacing a failing kidney.

The procedure removes poisons, extra fluids, and electrolytes to guarantee the body's survival.

The incidence of chronic renal disorders is substantially influenced by lifestyle factors, dietary habits, and genetic predispositions.

Market Trends for Kidney Dialysis Equipment

In recent years, the global elderly population has grown significantly. Demographic variations throughout the world indicate that age-related kidney problems are on the rise. Chronic renal disease and overall degradation of kidneys are typical with old age. This has resulted in increased investment in R&D for enhanced renal care solutions, which is pushing the kidney dialysis equipment market value.

According to data from the Centers for condition Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately half of the adult population in the United States has at least one chronic condition. Moreover, senior population in the country is anticipated to make up 40% of the population by 2040, intensifying the load on the healthcare system.

approximately half of the adult population in the United States has at least one chronic condition. Moreover, senior population in the country is anticipated to make up 40% of the population by 2040, intensifying the load on the healthcare system. The global healthcare system must adapt and extend to meet the demands of the elderly, including investments in breakthrough technology and unique designs to assure safe, accessible, and affordable renal care solutions. This, in turn, is driving up the need for renal dialysis equipment.

Global Market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment: Regional Outlook

North America had a major share in 2022. The presence of a well-established healthcare sector, increased awareness of chronic kidney diseases, and research and development of dialysis technologies are all contributing to the region's kidney dialysis equipment market dynamics.

had a major share in 2022. The presence of a well-established healthcare sector, increased awareness of chronic kidney diseases, and research and development of dialysis technologies are all contributing to the region's kidney dialysis equipment market dynamics. According to the National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), kidney disease affects 37 million individuals in the United States, accounting for more than one in every seven adults. According to the United States Renal Data System 2020 Annual Data Report, about 808,000 persons in the United States have ESKD, with 69% on dialysis and 31% requiring a kidney transplant.

According to the most recent renal dialysis equipment market prediction, Asia Pacific is a profitable industry due to the high frequency of kidney diseases, an increase in the older population, and a worsening sedentary lifestyle. According to a Pace Hospital article, the prevalence of CKD in India is 800 per 1 million persons, whereas the incidence of End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is 150-200 per 1 million.

Key developments by the players in this market are:

The U.S. FDA for an additional indication in August 2023 approved quanta Dialysis System, a hemodialysis device manufactured by Quanta Dialysis Technologies. This allows the business to employ the technology to treat patients who have been diagnosed with acute renal failure and require dialysis.

a hemodialysis device manufactured by Quanta Dialysis Technologies. This allows the business to employ the technology to treat patients who have been diagnosed with acute renal failure and require dialysis. In March 2022, Nipro Medical Corporation launched the SURDIAL DX Hemodialysis System in the United States. The firm is well-known for its diverse line of renal, vascular, and medical-surgical devices.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Segmentation

Product

Hemodialysis Equipment

Hemodialysis Dialysis Machines

Dialyzers

Blood Line Systems and Catheters

Concentrators and Solutions

Peritoneal Equipment

Peritoneal Dialysis Machines

Concentrators and Solutions

Catheters and Tubings

End User

In-center Dialysis Centers

Home Care Settings

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

