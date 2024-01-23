Digital Radiology: A $8.3 Billion Journey by 2030 - Unveiling the Unprecedented Growth at 6.6% CAGR

Digital Radiology Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Digital Radiology Market Outlook and Forecast 2020-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2020 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Digital Radiology. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as Cannon Inc., Agfa-Gevaert group, , Detection Technology, General Electrics, Hitachi,Ltd, Medtronics, Koninklijke Phillips, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings



𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲/𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $3.9 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $8.3 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

➤ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital radiology market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing digital radiology market opportunities.

➤ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

➤ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

➤ In-depth analysis of the digital radiology market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

➤ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

➤ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

➤ The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital radiology market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

◉ 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Continuous innovations and improvements in digital radiology technologies have enhanced imaging quality, reduced radiation exposure, and improved overall diagnostic accuracy. The introduction of advanced features such as 3D imaging, artificial intelligence (AI) integration, and image sharing capabilities has contributed to the market's growth.

◉ 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: Digital radiology systems offer quicker image acquisition and processing compared to traditional film-based methods. This leads to improved workflow efficiency, faster diagnosis, and increased patient throughput, making digital radiology an attractive option for healthcare providers seeking to enhance their operational capabilities.

◉ 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬: Although the initial investment in digital radiology equipment may be higher, the long-term cost savings are significant. Digital systems eliminate the need for film and chemical processing, reduce storage space requirements, and lower maintenance costs. This cost-effectiveness has encouraged healthcare facilities to transition from analog to digital radiology.

◉ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬: Digital radiology seamlessly integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and picture archiving and communication systems (PACS). This facilitates easy access to patient data, enhances collaboration among healthcare professionals, and streamlines the overall diagnostic process.

◉ 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬: The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the growing aging population have led to a higher demand for diagnostic imaging services. Digital radiology, with its ability to provide detailed and precise images, has become an essential tool for diagnosing and monitoring various medical conditions, driving its market growth.

◉ 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are recognizing the importance of upgrading medical infrastructure, including radiology departments. Various initiatives and investments are being made to promote the adoption of digital radiology technologies, contributing to overall market growth.

◉ 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞: Digital radiology enables a patient-centric approach by providing quick and accurate diagnostic results. This aligns with the increasing focus on personalized and preventive healthcare, making digital radiology a key component in delivering high-quality patient care.

◉ 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: Events such as the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the need for advanced diagnostic capabilities, including digital radiology, to respond to healthcare crises effectively. This has accelerated the adoption of digital imaging technologies globally.



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭:

➤ Stationary Digital Radiology System

➤ Portable Digital Radiology System



𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

➤ Cardiovascular Imaging

➤ Chest Imaging

➤ Dental Imaging

➤ Digital Mammography

➤ Orthopedic Imaging

➤ Other Applications



𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

➤ Direct Digital Radiology

➤ Computed Digital Radiology



𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

➤ Diagnostic Clinics

➤ Other End Users

➤ Hospitals



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

➤ Cannon Inc.

➤ Agfa-Gevaert group

➤ Detection Technology

➤ General Electrics

➤ Hitachi,Ltd

➤ Medtronics

➤ Koninklijke Phillips

➤ Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

➤ Fujifilm Holdings



𝐈𝐟 𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲; 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

1) What makes Digital Radiology Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How are factors influencing the driving demand of Digital Radiology in the next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for products/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Digital Radiology?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Digital Radiology Market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

◉ Digital Radiology Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

◉ Digital Radiology Market by Application/End Users

◉ Digital Radiology (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

◉ Global Digital Radiology and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

◉ Digital Radiology Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

◉ Digital Radiology (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

◉ Digital Radiology Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

◉ Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete

table of Contents



