Publishing of Suominen’s Financial Statements Release 2023 on February 6, 2024

Suominen Corporation’s press release on January 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EET)



Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2023 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

Tommi Björnman, President & CEO, and Janne Silonsaari, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors, and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2023-financial-statements-release/register. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants can access the teleconference by registering at http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10012058. The phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have around 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Main media

www.suominen.fi



