23 January 2024

138

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Ministers of Japan

On January 22, 2024, as part of a working visit to Japan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Chief Cabinet Secretary of Ministers of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current bilateral agenda, exchanged views on the current state and prospects for further development of cooperation in priority areas.

The minister noted the high dynamics of development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. At the same time, it was emphasized that the basis of effective relations is regular political dialogue at the high and highest levels.

Along with this, fruitful interaction was stated within the framework of international and regional organizations, including in the format of the dialogue “Central Asia + Japan”.

The sides also discussed issues of organizing the first Summit of Heads of State of the “Central Asia + Japan” dialogue. In this regard, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan emphasized that the Turkmen side supports the holding of this high-level Forum.

The parties focused special attention on the progressive development of trade and economic ties, which are becoming sustainable and long-term. Evidence of this is a number of successfully implemented joint projects in the energy and gas chemical industries.

Priorities for further cooperation in the fields of energy, industry, investment, as well as in the fields of culture, science and education were identified.