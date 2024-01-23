23 January 2024

Negotiations with representatives of the Japanese business community

On January 22, 2024, a meeting of the Turkmen delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov with representatives of the Japanese business community took place in the format of a business breakfast.

This meeting is intended to consolidate the dynamics of cooperation and open up new directions and prospects.

The Turkmen side noted the progressive development of interaction between the countries, supported by a long history of successful implementation of projects in the fields of energy, mining of mineral resources, chemical industry and transport.

In this context, the importance of the meetings of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with representatives of leading Japanese business circles during his visit to Japan in September 2022 was emphasized, where specific proposals were put forward to deepen and qualitatively grow the bilateral partnership.

At the meeting, specific proposals for the implementation of promising projects were considered, in particular, attracting Japanese companies to export products with high added value, diversifying project financing, studying experience in green and hydrogen energy, as well as creating modern high-tech industries, as well as involving small and medium-sized enterprises of both countries to implement joint projects.

During the negotiations, Japanese companies showed great interest in cooperation in the field of infrastructure and energy transition.

After the business breakfast, meetings were held between members of the Turkmen delegation and leading Japanese companies.