23 January 2024

Meeting at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan

On January 22, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Ken Saito, during which the parties expressed their focus on strengthening trade and economic ties between Turkmenistan and Japan. At the same time, the importance of long-term development of the partnership was emphasized, taking into account the presence of political will, broad economic potential and mutual understanding.

The successful joint implementation of various projects was noted, including the construction of chemical plants, gas turbine power plants, as well as the supply of equipment and vehicles. In light of this success, the parties expressed their readiness to seek new opportunities for cooperation, especially in the field of energy transition, including the production and transportation of hydrogen.

Particular attention was paid to the holding of the next Ministerial dialogue on the energy economy within the framework of the “CA+Japan” Dialogue, the preparation of a Roadmap in the field of decarbonization, the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM), the introduction of an e-commerce system to improve trade relations, and joint work on technologies for the development and transportation of hydrogen. These initiatives are aimed at deepening cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in such promising sectors as economy, commerce, industry, energy and others.

At the end of the meeting, the parties signed the following documents aimed at concretizing and developing the identified initiatives and projects:

- Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan on the implementation of energy transitions;

- Memorandum of Understanding for the design and full construction of the Second Complex on the basis of the existing factory for the production of gasoline from gas in Ahal velayat;

- Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of Technical Services and Provision of the “Marykarbamid” Factory to bring it to its design capacity;

- Memorandum of Understanding on Framework Agreements for the Provision and Maintenance of a Factory for the Production of gasoline from gas in Ahal velayat.