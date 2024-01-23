Submit Release
The range of scientific and educational interaction between Turkmenistan and Japan is expanding

23 January 2024

48

On January 22, 2024, as part of the visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Japan, meetings were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba K.Nagata and the President of Soka University M.Suzuki.

During the meetings, further ways of developing bilateral ties in the field of education and science and close inter-university cooperation were discussed.

Special emphasis was placed on the implementation of projects and programs in the field of youth policy.

In addition, the rectors of universities in Turkmenistan held negotiations with the rector of the Japanese Soka University, the head of the Nippon Foundation and the teaching staff of various Japanese educational institutions.

During the visit the following documents were signed:

-Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Soka University of Japan;

-Memorandum of Understanding between the Oguz Han Engineering and Technology of Turkmenistan and the Japan-Turkmen Association of Scientific and Technical Cooperation on cooperation in the field of innovative technologies.

