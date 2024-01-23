Special Needs Network Welcomes Nicole Ring as Director of New Department, Unveils Expansion in Valencia and Bakersfield

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Special Needs Network is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nicole Ring as the Director of the newly established Department of Development and Special Initiatives. This strategic expansion coincides with the opening of a new office in Valencia and the extension of services in Bakersfield, marking a significant advancement in the organization's mission to serve communities across Southern California.

"We are excited to have Nicole Ring join our team and lead the new Department of Development and Special Initiatives," said Special Needs Network Founder and President Areva Martin. "Her expertise and vision are perfectly aligned with our goals for expansion and deeper community engagement. The opening of the Valencia office and the expansion in Bakersfield are just the beginning of our efforts to make a lasting impact in the lives of those we serve."

Nicole Ring commented, "I am honored to join the Special Needs Network and look forward to contributing to its invaluable mission."

Nicole Ring's Leadership and Vision

Nicole Ring, a seasoned professional in the non-profit sector, brings extensive experience to her new role. Previously serving as the Senior Director of Development at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, Nicole has a rich history of impactful work, including roles at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Her passion for organizing memorable fundraising events will play a critical role in the Special Needs Network's efforts to connect with donors and communicate the profound impact of their contributions.

The Department of Development and Special Initiatives

Under Nicole's guidance, the new department will focus on innovative development strategies and special projects to enhance the organization's reach and efficacy. This department is integral to the Special Needs Network's commitment to expanding its support and services to families and individuals with developmental disabilities.

Expansion in Valencia and Bakersfield

The opening of the new office in Valencia and the expansion of services in Bakersfield represent a significant step forward in the Special Needs Network's strategic growth. These expansions will enable the organization to provide more accessible and comprehensive support to underserved communities, fulfilling its mission on a broader scale.

Special Needs Network, Inc. is a nonprofit grassroots 501(c)(3) organization responding to the crisis of autism and other developmental disabilities in underserved communities. We recognize the intersectionality of individuals with disabilities and that their fight for disability rights is inextricably tied to the fight for racial justice and the civil rights of all people. For more information, visit www.snnla.org.

