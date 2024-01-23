Submit Release
PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release
January 23, 2024

Poe on unconsolidated jeepneys

The LTFRB should publicize a complete list of routes that are expected to have a shortage of jeepney starting February 1.

Instead of just training its sights on the crackdown of unconsolidated jeepneys, concerned agencies must prioritize contingency measures to

ensure that the mobility of our commuting public will not be hampered.

Every day, we hear commuters express their anxiety about the possibility of the lack of PUVs or spending more for alternative modes of transportation, which many would find painful on the pocket.

The PUV modernization program also looms like a death knell to the drivers who have remained without cooperatives for valid reasons, such as the high cost of the new jeepney units.

Para saan pa ang PUV modernization kung hindi ito maipapatupad nang maayos, at kung ang kapalit ay pahirap sa ating mga kababayang commuter at sa maliliit na driver.

