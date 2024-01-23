Robin: Subcommittee to Tackle Economic Chacha Will Favor the People

The creation of a Senate subcommittee under Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara to review economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution is a move in favor of the people, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla said Tuesday.

Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes, stressed this as he agreed with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri's pronouncement on the issue.

"Pabor po yan para sa taongbayan. Una, mawala ang bias dahil batid ng lahat na ako ay pro-Charter change. Pangalawa, walang redundancy hearing, hindi sayang ang pondo ng Bayan. Pangatlo, bukod sa abogado si Senator Angara, bihasa din siya sa ekonomiya at finance (This is a move in favor of the people. First, there is no bias because everyone knows I am pro-Charter change. Second, there is no redundancy in hearings, so the public's taxes will not be wasted. Third, Sen. Angara is a lawyer who is well-versed in economics and finance)," he said.

Also, Padilla thanked the Senate leadership for its moves on the issue.

He noted he already finished conducting hearings on possible amendments to economic provisions in the Charter, and even prepared a committee report on it.

"Kaya mas mainam po gawin ang pahayag/guidance ni SP Lakan bilang aming pinuno na magkaroon ng subcommittee at si Senator Sonny Angara ang magpreside (So it is better to follow the guidance of the Senate Presdient as our leader, to have a subcommittee chaired by Sen. Angara)," he said.

