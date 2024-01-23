PHILIPPINES, January 23 - Press Release

January 23, 2024 Sowing disunity and confusion among Filipinos

Jinggoy moves for Senate inquiry on disinformation campaign on WPS SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has moved for a Senate investigation into an alleged foreign state-sponsored disinformation campaign on the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute, undermining the country's historic victory in the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). In filing Senate Resolution No. 910, Estrada urged the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media to take the lead in the conduct of an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the propagation of false and unfounded narratives about the illegal activities and foreign encroachment within Philippine waters. "It is important to determine and assess the reach and machineries behind the disinformation campaign. This will help in formulating policies and strategies to address the matter, dismantle the network of fake news peddlers, and overcome its adverse impact," Estrada said. The issue of the West Philippine Sea should unite Filipinos amid foreign-sponsored discord and division, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security stressed. In his resolution, Estrada cited the numerous times that government officials, media outlets, and maritime experts took note of disinformation campaigns and attempts to divert public attention from China's aggressive actions to Vietnam's supposed militarization in the WPS. Estrada also mentioned that even the US State Department noted in its September 28, 2023 report that China has allocated billions of dollars annually for its disinformation and censorship tactics to cultivate biased information. "While the defense establishment is already monitoring and countering the false narratives perpetrated about the West Philippine Sea, the anti-fake news campaign requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach involving citizen empowerment and education in order to become truly effective," the seasoned lawmaker stressed. "The ease, speed, and breadth with which false information about the WPS can be disseminated across the internet, as well as the ubiquity and accessibility of social media platforms, necessitate an urgent and comprehensive response from the government, as such can incite unpatriotic sentiments and disloyalty to the country among Filipinos," he said. "Securing the integrity of the national territory and protecting our maritime entitlements and national sovereignty are of paramount interest to the country," said Estrada. Pagpapakalat ng fake news, disinformation campaign sa WPS pinaiimbestigahan ni Jinggoy NAGHAIN ng resolusyon si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada para imbestigahan ng Senado ang diumano'y disinformation campaign patungkol sa West Philippine Sea na pinopondohan ng isang dayuhang bansa. Sa paghahain ng kanyang Senate Resolution No. 910, hinimok ni Estrada ang Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na manguna sa pagsisiyasat sa paglaganap ng mali at walang batayang impormasyon tungkol sa mga iligal na gawain at panghihimasok ng dayuhan sa karagatang sakop ng Pilipinas, mga hakbang na aniya ay nagpapahina sa makasaysayang tagumpay ng bansa sa Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). "Mahalagang matukoy at masuri ang lawak ng makinarya sa likod ng disinformation campaign. Makakatulong ito sa pagbuo ng patakaran at paraan para bigyan solusyon ang usaping ito, buwagin ang network ng mga nagpapakalat ng maling balita at masupil ang masamang epekto nito," sabi ni Estrada. Binigyan diin ng tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on National Defense and Security na dapat magkaisa ang mga Pilipino sa isyu. Binanggit ni Estrada sa kanyang resolusyon ang iniulat na disinformation campaign ng mga opisyal ng gobyerno, media outlets at maritime experts, maging ang mga pagtatangka diumano na ilihis ang atensyon ng publiko sa marahas na aksyon ng China at ituon sa umano'y militarization ng Vietnam sa WPS. Pinuna din ni Estrada ang inilabas na ulat ng US State Department noong Setyembre 28, 2023 sa umano'y paglalaan ng China ng bilyun-bilyong dolyar kada taon para sa kanilang taktika ng disinformation at censorship para palabnawin ang isyu. "Habang ang defense department ay patuloy na nagmo-monitor at sinasalungat ang mga maling salaysay tungkol sa West Philippine Sea, ang kampanya laban sa fake news ay nangangailangan ng matibay na diskarte ng gobyerno at pakikilahok at edukasyon ng mamamayan para masiguro ang epektibong hakbang na gagawin natin," pahayag ng beteranong mambabatas. "Mabilis, madali at malawak ang pagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon sa WPS sa internet bunsod na rin ng accessibility ng social media platforms kaya't nangangailangan ito ng agaran at kumprehensibong tugon mula sa gobyerno dahil maaaring mag-udyok ito hindi makabayang saloobin," aniya. "Ang pagpapanatili ng integridad ng pambansang teritoryo at pagprotekta sa ating mga karapatan sa karagatan at pambansang soberanya ay mahalagang interes para sa bansa," sabi ni Estrada.