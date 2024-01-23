Bato Dela Rosa slams efforts to amend 1987 Constitution via 'politician's initiative'

?Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has strongly opposed the ongoing people's initiative, calling it "politicians' initiative."

"P.I. means People's Initiative, not Politicians' Initiative," Dela Rosa said on Facebook.

Dela Rosa particularly questioned the efforts to amend Article 17, Section 1 of the 1987 Constitution and allow members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to vote jointly in a constituent assembly.

The lawmaker pointed out that this will erode the checks and balances in the bicameral system of the Legislative Department.

"'Yung pinapaikot nila ngayon na people's initiative... I am against [that]. Paano kami papayag? Mawawala na ang bicameralism, mawawala pa ang checks and balances. Kung ano ang gusto nila, sila lang masusunod. Kahit ayaw namin, overruled kami dahil 24 [senators] against 322 [congressmen]. Saan ka makakakita ng checks and balances n'yan?" Dela Rosa said in a press conference at the Senate.

"Kung ano ang gusto ng liderato nila sa House, 'yun ang masusunod. Ang Senado, dekorasyon na lang. Wala nang gamit," he added.

The Mindanaoan lawmaker also hinted at personal interests behind the ongoing efforts on people's initiative and mentioned reports that in Davao City alone, people were offered P100 to P3,000 in exchange for their signatures.

"Hindi ko man nilalahat, pero marami kasing pumasok sa gobyerno para sa pansariling kapakanan. Hindi 'yung kapakanan ng bayan. That's the brutal truth about it... Hindi iniisip ang bayan," Dela Rosa said.

He also echoed the warning of Vice President Sara Duterte that the money given to them in exchange for their support to the signature campaign would have consequences in the future.

"Ang isang tao, hindi naman mag-iisip ng long term. Pang-short term ang inisip. Kung P3,000, pambili ko na ito ng bigas. Makabili na ako ng bigas dito, pirma na lang ako, not knowing na binenta na pala nila ang kinabukasan ng mga anak na pinapakain ng bigas na 'yon out of that P3,000 na binigay. Tapos na ang kinabukasan ng mga anak niyo," Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa also expressed his opposition to any amendments in the political provisions of the charter, particularly the limits in the terms of office.

"Pangit 'yan (term extension). Bakit nagkakaroon ng limitasyon ang term? Dahil noon pa, mamamatay na lang, ikaw pa rin ang mayor. Walang palitan dahil perpetuation to power ang ginagawa niyo," Dela Rosa said.

"Give others a chance. Kaya nga lumabas sa Constitution 'yan dahil 'di 'yan maganda, perpetuation to power," he added.

While he is against the ongoing people's initiative efforts, the administration senator said he is supportive of amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Even President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. had opposed the ongoing people's initiative and requested the Senate to lead the review of the economic provisions of the charter.

In response to the president's request, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senator Sonny Angara filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 which proposed amendments to certain economic provisions of the constitution.