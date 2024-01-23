Submit Release
Regenx Tech Corp. Engages Outside The Box Capital to Provide Marketing Services

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN:A2DSW3) announces that it has engaged marketing firm Outside The Box Capital (“OTBC”), an arm’s length third party, to provide various marketing services through multiple social media platforms as well as facilitating communication with the financial community, subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The initial term of the agreement is for 6 months effective January 22, 2024, for which Outside The Box Capital will be paid $100,000. In addition, OTBC has been granted options to acquire 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05. These options have a term of two years and will vest immediately.

About Regenx Tech Corp

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.regenx.tech

For further information contact

Regenx Tech Corp.
Greg Pendura
President & CEO 780-800-0726
greg@regenx.tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


