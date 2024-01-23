Remarks by Australia’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Mr Will Robinson at the Presentation of Credentials to the Government of Samoa

SAMOA, January 23 - Acknowledgement

Afioga Le Mamea Tuiletufuga Ropati Mualia, Member of the Council of Deputies

Afioga Le Mamea, talofa lava.

E muamua ona ou momoli atu le agaga fa’afetai o tagatanu’u ma le Malo o Ausetalia mo la tatou faiga pa’aga.

May I extend my greetings to the people of Samoa. I acknowledge your connection with your land and sea, and pay my respects to your people, culture and ancestors.

It is an honour and privilege to serve as Australia’s High Commissioner to Samoa.

Australia places great value on our partnership with Samoa. The signing of the Bilateral Partnership Arrangement, Ole Fala Folasia I Lo Ta Va, by Prime Ministers Fiame and Albanese last year formally recognises each other’s integral role in our region, with shared stewardship of the Blue Pacific continent that we each call home.

As Pacific Islands Forum members, our countries are committed to a stable, secure and prosperous Blue Pacific. Nafanua III’s arrival into Samoa last week demonstrates Australia is fulfilling this commitment – we know the Nafanua III will make a real difference in helping Samoa to protect its precious marine resources and curb transnational crime.

Australia remains committed to supporting Samoa’s vision for prosperity, including through a deepening economic partnership. In this spirit, Australia is pleased to have established new locally led partnerships, Tautai and Tautua, to deliver locally led solutions focussed on economic growth and human development.

Our ongoing direct contributions to Samoa’s budget are a signal of Australia’s confidence in Samoa’s national systems. I also look forward to progressing a labour mobility partnership that continues to support Samoa’s impressive economic recovery in a way that works for Samoa.

We remain committed to working with Pacific Island countries and regional partners, to ensure a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Pacific region. Australia is proud to be supporting Samoa’s preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October this year, including significant investments to upgrade Samoa’s Emergency Radio Network and the installation of Safer City CCTV throughout Apia, assisting the Police to keep the community safe.

Australia and Samoa have deep cultural, historical, and personal ties. Australians are thrilled by the incredible talent of Samoans like Brian To’o and Stephen Crichton in the NRL. Our people-to-people links also continue to grow through skills training and scholarships in targeted sectors.

As Australia’s High Commissioner to the Independent State of Samoa, I look forward to working with the people and Government of Samoa to reinforce our strong bilateral ties, continue our cooperation on regional and global issues and promote a resilient, healthy and inclusive Samoa. My family and I are very much looking forward to being a part of your community, learning about your culture and faith and enjoying everything the beautiful islands of Samoa have to offer.

May I conclude by wishing good health and prosperity to the Government and people of Samoa.

Soifua ma ia manuia.