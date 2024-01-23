Global (SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $74.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “(SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the (samd) software as a medical device market size is predicted to reach $74.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%.

The growth in the (samd) software as a medical device market is due to the rising adoption of IoT in the healthcare sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest (samd) software as a medical device market share. Major players in the (samd) software as a medical device market include Apple Inc., McKesson Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

(SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market Segments

•By Device Type: Wearable Devices, PCs And Laptop, Smartphone And Tablets

•By Deployment Method: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

•By Application: Diagnostic, Clinical Management

•By Geography: The global (samd) software as a medical device market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Software as a medical device (SaMD) refers to software-designed devices intended to be used for medical purposes without needing a physical medical device. It is a term used to classify software applications or programs that have a medical function and are used in diagnosing, treating, or monitoring medical conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. (SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market Characteristics

3. (SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market Trends And Strategies

4. (SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. (SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market Size And Growth

……

27. (SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. (SaMD) Software As A Medical Device Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

