Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The metal additive manufacturing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Metal Additive Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the metal additive manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $9.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

The growth in the metal additive manufacturing market is due to the adoption of metal additive manufacturing technologies in the aerospace industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest metal additive manufacturing market share. Major players in the metal additive manufacturing market include Trumpf Inc., Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions, DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd., Hoganas AB, EOS GmbH, Renishaw PLC, Stratasys Ltd..

Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Segments

• By Type: Selective Laser Melting (SLM), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Powder Bed Fusion, Sheet Lamination, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting

• By Component: System, Materials, Services And Parts

• By Application: Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Healthcare And Dental Industry, Tools And Mold, Academic Institutions, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global metal additive manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metal additive manufacturing, also known as metal 3D printing, is the process of producing robust, complicated components that are developed using either a computer-aided design (CAD) application or by taking a 3D scan of the product. Metal additive manufacturing aids manufacturers in increasing productivity, decreasing waste, lowering emissions, and accelerating the time it takes for more robust and lighter products to reach the market.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Characteristics

3. Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Metal Additive Manufacturing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

