Pedestrian Bridge Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The pedestrian bridge market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $120.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Pedestrian Bridge Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pedestrian bridge market size is predicted to reach $120.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the pedestrian bridge market is due to the increasing traffic congestion. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest pedestrian bridge market share. Major players in the pedestrian bridge market include Skanska AB, Kiewit Corporation, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Arup Group, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Mace Group Ltd., Walsh Group Inc.

Pedestrian Bridge Market Segments

• By Type: Truss Bridges, Beam Bridges, Suspension Bridges, Cable-Stayed Pedestrian Bridges, Arch Bridges

• By Material: Concrete, Steel, Composite, Other Materials

• By Construction Type: New Construction, Reconstruction And Repair

• By End-User: Public, Private, Industrial, Transportation, Parks And Recreational Facilities

• By Geography: The global pedestrian bridge market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A pedestrian bridge is a constructed framework spanning a railway, river, or road, providing a secure passage for individuals or vehicles to cross between two distinct locations. It establishes a connection between separate areas and functions as a transitional space for people transitioning from one environment or activity to another, crucial in facilitating street life.

