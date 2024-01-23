Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Water Quality Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the water quality testing equipment market size is predicted to reach $5.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.
The growth in the water quality testing equipment market is due to Increasing instances of water contamination. North America region is expected to hold the largest water quality testing equipment market share. Major players in the water quality testing equipment market include General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Eurofins Scientific SE.
Water Quality Testing Equipment Market Segments
• By Device Type: Stationary Or Bench-Top, Portable
• By Test Type: pH (Power of hydrogen) Test, Dissolved Oxygen Test, Conductivity Test, Turbidity Test, TDC (Tissue Dielectric Constant) Tests
• By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Government, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global water quality testing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Water quality testing equipment refers to a wide range of instruments, tools, and systems used to monitor and evaluate various characteristics and pollutants in water sources. These tools are made to measure things like chemical concentrations and microbiological contaminants, assisting in ensuring water safety and quality for various purposes.
