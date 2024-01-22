Submit Release
Senate Bill 581 Printer's Number 1329

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - the written consent of the water purveyor or within 5,000 feet

from a reservoir. If consent is not obtained and the distance

restriction would deprive the owner of the oil and gas rights of

the right to produce or share in the oil or gas underlying the

surface tract, the well operator shall be granted a variance

from the distance restriction upon submission of a plan

identifying the additional measures, facilities or practices as

prescribed by the department to be employed during well site

construction, drilling and operations. The variance shall

include additional terms and conditions required by the

department to ensure safety and protection of affected persons

and property, including insurance, bonding, indemnification and

technical requirements. Notwithstanding section 3211(e), if a

variance request has been submitted, the department may extend

its permit review period for up to 15 days upon notification to

the applicant of the reasons for the extension.

(b) Limitation.--

(1) No well site may be prepared or well drilled within

100 feet or, in the case of an unconventional well, 300 feet

from the vertical well bore or 100 feet from the edge of the

well site, whichever is greater, measured horizontally from

any solid blue lined stream, spring or body of water as

identified on the most current 7 1/2 minute topographic

quadrangle map of the United States Geological Survey.

(2) The edge of the disturbed area associated with any

unconventional well site must maintain a 100-foot setback

from the edge of any solid blue lined stream, spring or body

of water as identified on the most current 7 1/2 minute

topographic quadrangle map of the United States Geological

Survey.

