Senate Bill 581 Printer's Number 1329
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - the written consent of the water purveyor or within 5,000 feet
from a reservoir. If consent is not obtained and the distance
restriction would deprive the owner of the oil and gas rights of
the right to produce or share in the oil or gas underlying the
surface tract, the well operator shall be granted a variance
from the distance restriction upon submission of a plan
identifying the additional measures, facilities or practices as
prescribed by the department to be employed during well site
construction, drilling and operations. The variance shall
include additional terms and conditions required by the
department to ensure safety and protection of affected persons
and property, including insurance, bonding, indemnification and
technical requirements. Notwithstanding section 3211(e), if a
variance request has been submitted, the department may extend
its permit review period for up to 15 days upon notification to
the applicant of the reasons for the extension.
(b) Limitation.--
(1) No well site may be prepared or well drilled within
100 feet or, in the case of an unconventional well, 300 feet
from the vertical well bore or 100 feet from the edge of the
well site, whichever is greater, measured horizontally from
any solid blue lined stream, spring or body of water as
identified on the most current 7 1/2 minute topographic
quadrangle map of the United States Geological Survey.
(2) The edge of the disturbed area associated with any
unconventional well site must maintain a 100-foot setback
from the edge of any solid blue lined stream, spring or body
of water as identified on the most current 7 1/2 minute
topographic quadrangle map of the United States Geological
Survey.
