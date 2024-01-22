Senate Bill 587 Printer's Number 1331
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1331
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
587
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KANE, KEARNEY, HUGHES,
FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, JANUARY 22, 2024
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An
act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste
storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,
and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for
municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;
authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of
the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;
requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid
waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal
facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous
waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;
granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the
Environmental Quality Board and the Department of
Environmental Resources to adopt rules, regulations,
standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing
duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;
prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in
enforcement and remedies, providing for criminal proceedings.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known
as the Solid Waste Management Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 606.1. Criminal proceedings.
The Office of Attorney General under the act of October 15,
1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act,
