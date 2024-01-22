Submit Release
Senate Bill 587 Printer's Number 1331

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1331

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

587

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KANE, KEARNEY, HUGHES,

FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, JANUARY 22, 2024

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), entitled "An

act providing for the planning and regulation of solid waste

storage, collection, transportation, processing, treatment,

and disposal; requiring municipalities to submit plans for

municipal waste management systems in their jurisdictions;

authorizing grants to municipalities; providing regulation of

the management of municipal, residual and hazardous waste;

requiring permits for operating hazardous waste and solid

waste storage, processing, treatment, and disposal

facilities; and licenses for transportation of hazardous

waste; imposing duties on persons and municipalities;

granting powers to municipalities; authorizing the

Environmental Quality Board and the Department of

Environmental Resources to adopt rules, regulations,

standards and procedures; granting powers to and imposing

duties upon county health departments; providing remedies;

prescribing penalties; and establishing a fund," in

enforcement and remedies, providing for criminal proceedings.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 7, 1980 (P.L.380, No.97), known

as the Solid Waste Management Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 606.1. Criminal proceedings.

The Office of Attorney General under the act of October 15,

1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

