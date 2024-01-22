Senate Bill 588 Printer's Number 1332

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1332

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

588

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KANE, KEARNEY, HUGHES,

FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, JANUARY 22, 2024

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 22, 1937 (P.L.1987, No.394), entitled

"An act to preserve and improve the purity of the waters of

the Commonwealth for the protection of public health, animal

and aquatic life, and for industrial consumption, and

recreation; empowering and directing the creation of

indebtedness or the issuing of non-debt revenue bonds by

political subdivisions to provide works to abate pollution;

providing protection of water supply and water quality;

providing for the jurisdiction of courts in the enforcement

thereof; providing additional remedies for abating pollution

of waters; imposing certain penalties; repealing certain

acts; regulating discharges of sewage and industrial wastes;

regulating the operation of mines and regulating the impact

of mining upon water quality, supply and quantity; placing

responsibilities upon landowners and land occupiers and to

maintain primary jurisdiction over surface coal mining in

Pennsylvania," in procedure and enforcement, further

providing for summary proceedings.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 603 of the act of June 22, 1937

(P.L.1987, No.394), known as The Clean Streams Law, is amended

to read:

Section 603. Summary Proceedings.--All summary proceedings

under the provisions of this act may be commenced by the Office

of Attorney General under the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950,

