Senate Bill 588 Printer's Number 1332
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1332
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
588
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KANE, KEARNEY, HUGHES,
FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, JANUARY 22, 2024
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 22, 1937 (P.L.1987, No.394), entitled
"An act to preserve and improve the purity of the waters of
the Commonwealth for the protection of public health, animal
and aquatic life, and for industrial consumption, and
recreation; empowering and directing the creation of
indebtedness or the issuing of non-debt revenue bonds by
political subdivisions to provide works to abate pollution;
providing protection of water supply and water quality;
providing for the jurisdiction of courts in the enforcement
thereof; providing additional remedies for abating pollution
of waters; imposing certain penalties; repealing certain
acts; regulating discharges of sewage and industrial wastes;
regulating the operation of mines and regulating the impact
of mining upon water quality, supply and quantity; placing
responsibilities upon landowners and land occupiers and to
maintain primary jurisdiction over surface coal mining in
Pennsylvania," in procedure and enforcement, further
providing for summary proceedings.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 603 of the act of June 22, 1937
(P.L.1987, No.394), known as The Clean Streams Law, is amended
to read:
Section 603. Summary Proceedings.--All summary proceedings
under the provisions of this act may be commenced by the Office
of Attorney General under the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26