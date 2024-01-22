Submit Release
Senate Bill 589 Printer's Number 1333

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1333

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

589

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KANE, KEARNEY, HUGHES,

FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, JANUARY 22, 2024

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1984 (P.L.206, No.43), entitled "An

act providing for safe drinking water; imposing powers and

duties on the Department of Environmental Resources in

relation thereto; and appropriating certain funds," further

providing for penalties and remedies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13(f) of the act of May 1, 1984 (P.L.206,

No.43), known as the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water Act, is

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

Section 13. Penalties and remedies.

* * *

(f) Preenforcement conference.--Notwithstanding any other

provision of this act, before the department, the Office of

Attorney General or the district attorney of the affected county

shall institute any criminal proceedings against any person

pursuant to subsections (c), (d) and (e) it shall, in writing,

provide such person with an opportunity for a preenforcement

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

Senate Bill 589 Printer's Number 1333

