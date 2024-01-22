Senate Bill 589 Printer's Number 1333
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1333
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
589
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, KANE, KEARNEY, HUGHES,
FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI AND COMITTA, JANUARY 22, 2024
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, JANUARY 22, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1984 (P.L.206, No.43), entitled "An
act providing for safe drinking water; imposing powers and
duties on the Department of Environmental Resources in
relation thereto; and appropriating certain funds," further
providing for penalties and remedies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13(f) of the act of May 1, 1984 (P.L.206,
No.43), known as the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water Act, is
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
Section 13. Penalties and remedies.
* * *
(f) Preenforcement conference.--Notwithstanding any other
provision of this act, before the department, the Office of
Attorney General or the district attorney of the affected county
shall institute any criminal proceedings against any person
pursuant to subsections (c), (d) and (e) it shall, in writing,
provide such person with an opportunity for a preenforcement
