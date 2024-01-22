Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1328

PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PCAR with resources for victims on the system.

(e) Prior rape kits collected.--In coordination with the

Pennsylvania State Police, the department and PCAR, the

commission shall develop a plan and begin implementing the plan

to onboard into the system all rape kits collected before the

effective date of this subsection that have not had the testing

or analysis of the rape kit completed. The commission shall

notify the victim prior to onboarding into the system the

victim's rape kit and provide the victim with the relevant

information to track the rape kit in the system.

(f) Data.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the

commission shall provide aggregate data related to the system

and may not provide data that would otherwise compromise the

safety of the victim or a successful prosecution when data is

requested under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),

known as the Right-to-Know Law, or any other relevant statute.

Section 3. Section 5(a) introductory paragraph, (1) and (2)

of the act are amended, paragraph (3) is amended by adding a

subparagraph and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs

to read:

Section 5. Rights of sexual assault victims.

(a) General rule.--In addition to the rights provided under

the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the

Crime Victims Act, a sexual assault victim, guardian of a sexual

assault victim or close relative of a deceased sexual assault

victim shall have all of the following rights[, if requested by

the victim, guardian or relative]:

(1) The right to, upon request by the victim, guardian

or relative, a disclosure of information regarding the

submission of any evidence for forensic testing that was

20240SB0920PN1328 - 5 -

