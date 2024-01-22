Senate Bill 920 Printer's Number 1328
PENNSYLVANIA, January 22 - PCAR with resources for victims on the system.
(e) Prior rape kits collected.--In coordination with the
Pennsylvania State Police, the department and PCAR, the
commission shall develop a plan and begin implementing the plan
to onboard into the system all rape kits collected before the
effective date of this subsection that have not had the testing
or analysis of the rape kit completed. The commission shall
notify the victim prior to onboarding into the system the
victim's rape kit and provide the victim with the relevant
information to track the rape kit in the system.
(f) Data.--Notwithstanding any other provision of law, the
commission shall provide aggregate data related to the system
and may not provide data that would otherwise compromise the
safety of the victim or a successful prosecution when data is
requested under the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3),
known as the Right-to-Know Law, or any other relevant statute.
Section 3. Section 5(a) introductory paragraph, (1) and (2)
of the act are amended, paragraph (3) is amended by adding a
subparagraph and the subsection is amended by adding paragraphs
to read:
Section 5. Rights of sexual assault victims.
(a) General rule.--In addition to the rights provided under
the act of November 24, 1998 (P.L.882, No.111), known as the
Crime Victims Act, a sexual assault victim, guardian of a sexual
assault victim or close relative of a deceased sexual assault
victim shall have all of the following rights[, if requested by
the victim, guardian or relative]:
(1) The right to, upon request by the victim, guardian
or relative, a disclosure of information regarding the
submission of any evidence for forensic testing that was
20240SB0920PN1328 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30