Flow Cytometry Market Industry Forecasted to Surpass $10.4 Billion, CAGR of 8.3% by 2031 : AMR

In addition, the surge in demand for flow cytometry in clinical diagnostics and drug discovery and development propels the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry is a biophysical, laser-based analytical technology, which is used to measure and analyze cells in a fluid system. Cells under analysis are labelled using fluorescent techniques and then excited using laser to emit light at different wavelengths to analyze characteristics of cells or particles. During the process, a sample of cells or particles is suspended in fluid and injected into a flow cytometer machine. Approximately 10,000 cells can be analyzed and processed by a computer in less than one minute.

Flow cytometry market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

The flow cytometry market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

Technology: Flow cytometry can be segmented based on the technology used. The two primary technologies in flow cytometry are cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry.

a. Cell-Based Flow Cytometry: This segment involves the analysis of cells suspended in a fluid. It is used in a wide range of applications such as immunophenotyping, cell cycle analysis, apoptosis detection, and cell sorting.

b. Bead-Based Flow Cytometry: This segment involves the analysis of beads that are labeled with specific antibodies or ligands. It is used for applications such as protein quantification, enzyme activity assays, and multiplexed immunoassays.

Product: The flow cytometry market can be segmented based on the type of products offered. This includes instruments, reagents and consumables, software, and services.

a. Instruments: This segment includes flow cytometers, cell sorters, and other related instruments used for flow cytometry analysis.

b. Reagents and Consumables: This segment includes antibodies, fluorochromes, buffers, dyes, and other consumables required for sample preparation and analysis.

c. Software: This segment includes flow cytometry data analysis software, data management systems, and other related software solutions.

d. Services: This segment includes calibration and maintenance services, technical support, and training services for flow cytometry systems.

Application: Flow cytometry can be segmented based on its applications across various fields.

a. Research Applications: This segment includes flow cytometry applications in basic research, drug discovery and development, immunology, microbiology, and cancer research.

b. Clinical Applications: This segment includes flow cytometry applications in clinical diagnostics, including immunophenotyping for hematological disorders, monitoring of minimal residual disease, and transplant compatibility testing.

c. Industrial Applications: This segment includes flow cytometry applications in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries for process monitoring, quality control, and cell line development.

End User: The flow cytometry market can also be segmented based on the end users or industries that utilize flow cytometry technology.

a. Academic and Research Institutes: This segment includes universities, research institutes, and academic laboratories conducting scientific research.

b. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes healthcare facilities and laboratories using flow cytometry for clinical diagnostics and patient care.

c. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment includes companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors that employ flow cytometry for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing.

d. Contract Research Organizations (CROs): This segment includes organizations providing outsourced research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux SA, Miltenyi Biotec, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sartorius AG, Sysmex Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

