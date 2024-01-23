Vegan Protein Powder Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Vegan Protein Powder Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The vegan protein powder market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vegan Protein Powder Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vegan protein powder market size is predicted to reach $6.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The growth in the vegan protein powder market is due to the rise in the vegan population. North America region is expected to hold the largest vegan protein powder market share. Major players in the vegan protein powder market include Cargill Incorporated., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Amway Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated.

Vegan Protein Powder Market Segments

• By Type: Soy Protein, Spirulina Protein, Wheat Protein, Pumpkin Seed Protein, Hemp Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Other Types

• By Age Group: Millennials, Generation X, Baby Boomers

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Distribution Channel: Modern Groceries, Online Retail Or E-Commerce, Natural And Specialty Retail, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Health Food Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels

• By Application: Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition

• By Geography: The global vegan protein powder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vegan protein powders refer to plant dietary supplements that support hormone and enzyme production, muscular growth, and tissue repair. Vegan protein powder is a dairy-free option that provides essential amino acids to promote weight loss and muscle building.

