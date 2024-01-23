New Haven Barracks / Commercial MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5000431

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/22/24, 2019 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 17 W

TOWN: Addison

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gage Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Arjun Singh

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Greenbush, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: VNL760

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Contact Damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/22/24 at approximately 2019 hours, Troopers responded to a single commercial motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 17 W near the intersection with Gage Road in the Town of Addison. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on Vermont Route 17 W when it left the roadway off the westbound side before striking a telephone pole and coming to the position of uncontrolled rest on the eastbound shoulder. OP#1 did not sustain any injuries from the crash. Vermont Route 17 W was closed for approximately three hours while the tractor trailer was removed from the roadway.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Addison Fire Department and MiddState Towing.

COURT ACTION: N

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.