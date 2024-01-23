New Haven Barracks / Commercial MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5000431
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 01/22/24, 2019 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 17 W
TOWN: Addison
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Gage Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Arjun Singh
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Greenbush, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: VNL760
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Contact Damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/22/24 at approximately 2019 hours, Troopers responded to a single commercial motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 17 W near the intersection with Gage Road in the Town of Addison. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling west on Vermont Route 17 W when it left the roadway off the westbound side before striking a telephone pole and coming to the position of uncontrolled rest on the eastbound shoulder. OP#1 did not sustain any injuries from the crash. Vermont Route 17 W was closed for approximately three hours while the tractor trailer was removed from the roadway.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Addison Fire Department and MiddState Towing.
COURT ACTION: N
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
