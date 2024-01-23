Data Centre Liquid Cooling Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 22.88% to reach US$6,979.693 million by 2029
The growth of the data centre liquid cooling market is fuelled by escalating demand attributed to the rise in heat generation, server density, and the increasing need for colocation services.
The data centre liquid cooling market involves the use of liquid-based cooling systems to regulate the temperature in data centres. With the increasing significance of data centres for businesses and organizations, there is a growing demand for more effective cooling solutions. Liquid cooling has emerged as a viable substitute for conventional air-based cooling systems due to its enhanced efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and greater ability to handle heat.
This technology employs liquid coolants like water, refrigerants, or dielectric fluids to absorb and dissipate heat from IT equipment. The liquid is then circulated through a heat exchanger or chiller, cooled, and returned to the IT equipment, completing the cooling process. The adoption of liquid cooling can enhance the operational efficiency of data centres, diminish their environmental impact, and boost the overall performance and lifespan of IT equipment. Consequently, the data centre liquid cooling market is anticipated to expand as more data centres are constructed, and businesses strive to optimize their operations.
The data centre liquid cooling market, categorized by solutions, encompasses software and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of efficient temperature management in data centres. In the realm of software solutions, advanced technologies are harnessed to optimize and regulate the cooling processes within these critical infrastructures. These software applications contribute to enhanced control, monitoring, and overall efficiency of liquid cooling systems, aligning with the increasing demand for precision in data centre operations. On the other hand, services offered within this market segment involve specialized support, maintenance, and consulting to ensure the seamless integration and optimal functioning of liquid cooling solutions within data centres. As businesses and organizations recognize the significance of mitigating heat-related challenges in data centres, the software and services available in the data centre liquid cooling market play a pivotal role in addressing these concerns and driving the industry's evolution toward more sustainable and efficient cooling practices.
The data centre liquid cooling market, categorized by enterprise size, caters to the diverse cooling needs of businesses based on their scale of operations. It encompasses solutions tailored for small, medium, and large enterprises, recognizing the distinct requirements each category presents. For small enterprises, liquid cooling solutions are designed to provide efficient temperature management without imposing extensive resource demands. Medium-sized enterprises benefit from solutions that strike a balance between scalability and tailored efficiency, adapting to the evolving nature of their data centre infrastructure. Large enterprises, with expansive and complex data centre environments, leverage liquid cooling technologies that offer robust, high-capacity cooling solutions to meet the heightened demands of their IT ecosystems. As the data centre liquid cooling market continues to evolve, its segmentation by enterprise size underscores the importance of scalability, flexibility, and precision in delivering effective cooling solutions across the spectrum of business operations.
The data centre liquid cooling market, categorized by cooling technology, encompasses diverse approaches to efficiently manage temperatures within these critical facilities. Immersion cooling, a prominent technology in this sector, involves submerging IT components directly into a cooling fluid, ensuring effective heat dissipation. The Cold-Plates Method, another significant cooling technology, utilizes plates in direct contact with heat-generating components, transferring the heat to a liquid coolant circulating through these plates. Beyond these, various other innovative cooling technologies contribute to the evolving landscape of liquid cooling in data centres. This diverse range of approaches allows businesses to select solutions that align with their specific operational requirements, emphasizing adaptability and customization. As the data centre liquid cooling market advances, the segmentation by cooling technology underscores the importance of offering a comprehensive suite of options to address the varied needs of modern data centre infrastructures.
The integration of liquid cooling technology in communication and technology data centres is motivated by the necessity to handle the substantial heat produced by advanced high-performance computing infrastructure. Liquid cooling options, including immersion and direct contact liquid cooling, facilitate the effective and sustainable control of this heat, leading to enhanced energy efficiency, diminished power usage, and decreased operational expenditures.
Geographically, the data centre liquid cooling market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific sector of the data centre liquid cooling market is anticipated to experience rapid expansion in the forecasted timeframe, propelled by growing demands for cloud-based services, digitalization, and e-commerce. Notably, countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing substantial growth in this region. China, as the largest data centre market, exhibits a heightened requirement for liquid cooling solutions due to stringent energy consumption regulations. Japan also plays a significant role in the market, driven by its widespread adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and big data technologies. Moreover, increased investments in renewable energy sources within the region are poised to further stimulate market growth.
Major players in the data centre liquid cooling market are ALFA LAVAL, AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING LTD., Vertiv Group Corp, JETCOOL Technologies Inc., IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Schneider Electric, Fujitsu, Laird Thermal Systems, Inc., and Eaton.
The market analytics report segments the data centre liquid cooling market using the following criteria:
• BY SOLUTIONS
o Software
o Services
• BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
o Small Enterprises
o Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprises
• BY COOLING TECHNOLOGY
o Immersion Cooling
o Cold-Plates Method
o Others
• BY END-USER
o Colocation Service Providers
o Cloud Service Providers
o Enterprise
o Others
• BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
o Banking and Financial Services
o Manufacturing
o Healthcare
o Communication and Technology
o Education
o Government
o Media and Entertainment
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• AIREDALE INTERNATIONAL AIR CONDITIONING LTD.
• IBM
• Fujitsu
• Eaton
• Vertiv Group Corp
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
• Schneider Electric
• Laird Thermal Systems, Inc.
• Alfa Laval
• JETCOOL Technologies Inc
