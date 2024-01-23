Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Web 3.0 Blockchain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The web 3.0 blockchain market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Web 3.0 Blockchain Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the web 3.0 blockchain market size is predicted to reach $19.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.6%.

The growth in the web 3.0 blockchain market is due to the rapid adoption of 5G and 6G networks. North America region is expected to hold the largest web 3.0 blockchain market share. Major players in the web 3.0 blockchain market include Web3 Foundation, Helium Systems Inc., Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Kusama Network, Livepeer Inc., Kadena LLC.

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Segments

•By Type: Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid

•By Application: Cryptocurrency, Conversational AI, Data And Transaction Storage, Payments, Smart Contracts, Other Applications

•By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Pharmaceuticals, IT And Telecom, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global web 3.0 blockchain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Web 3.0 blockchain refers to the evolution of the internet towards a decentralized, more secure, and transparent network, facilitated using blockchain technology. Web3 will use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the semantic web. The semantic web will help computers understand and analyze data context and ideas.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Characteristics

3. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Trends And Strategies

4. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Size And Growth

……

27. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

